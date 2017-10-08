Comic Con

New York Comic Con: See Wonder Woman, Spiderman, And All the Other Over-the-Top Superhero Costumes

Though fashion month may be in the rearview mirror, this weekend, New York was not without a good deal of street style. Except, this time around, there was less Prada and Gucci, and more spandex and unitards. Welcome to New York Comic Con, where normal civilians break out their best costumes to take on superhero alter-egos. This year, Wonder Woman and Spiderman were big hits, thanks to their box office blockbusters over the summer, while old favorites like Mario and Luigi and Superman still proved to be popular options. Of the non-super set, creative attendees crafted their own versions of Pac-Man and Nintendo Gameboy, making the people watching at the convention center all that more fun. Here, take a look at all of the best costumes spotted outside of the 2017 New York Comic Con.
Inside New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from October 5th - 8th.
1/44

