New York Fashion Week: See Gigi Hadid, Sadie Sink, and More Take the Front Row By Storm

Gigi Hadid attends the Jeremy Scott SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Charlotte Lawrence and Coco Rocha attend the Jeremy Scott SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jasmine Sanders attends the Jeremy Scott SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cody Simpson attends the Carlos Campos SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jameela Jamil attends the Jeremy Scott SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Heidi Klum attends the Jeremy Scott SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Sadie Sink attends the Kate Spade SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 07, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lisa Rinna and Denis Richards attend the Vfiles SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 05, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rico Nasty attends the Laurence & Chico SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 05, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Angela Simmons attends the Tadashi Shoji SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 05, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna attend the Jeremy Scott SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Brittany Snow attends Self-Portrait Spring Summer 2020 at New York Fashion Week on September 07, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Suki Waterhouse attends Self-Portrait Spring Summer 2020 at New York Fashion Week on September 07, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Emma Roberts and Julia Garner attend the Kate Spade SS20 show during New York Fashion Week at Elizabeth Street Gardens on September 07, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.