For the past two decades, Nicole Kidman has been turning heads on the red carpet with bold sartorial statements. Sharp tailored suits, fully-sequined column gowns, tiers and tiers of ruffles—you name it, she's done it, and with aplomb. The actress, who can be seen on HBO's Big Little Lies premiering this Sunday, is at her best when fully embracing a truly daring fashion moment. Case in point: the now iconic John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, done in chartreuse silk and trimmed in mink. This year, Kidman was once again Academy Award-nominated for her role in Lion—and then, she descended on the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, where she debuted no fewer than four projects. The most recent of those, the new season of Jane Campion's Top of the Lake, is about to premiere, and with it comes a whole new crop of bold, high-risk, high-reward looks. See a few highlights, here.