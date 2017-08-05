Style Evolution

Nicole Kidman Has Taken a Lot of Risks on the Red Carpet, and They Always Pay Off

For the past two decades, Nicole Kidman has been turning heads on the red carpet with bold sartorial statements. Sharp tailored suits, fully-sequined column gowns, tiers and tiers of ruffles—you name it, she's done it, and with aplomb. The actress, who can be seen on HBO's Big Little Lies premiering this Sunday, is at her best when fully embracing a truly daring fashion moment. Case in point: the now iconic John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, done in chartreuse silk and trimmed in mink. This year, Kidman was once again Academy Award-nominated for her role in Lion—and then, she descended on the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, where she debuted no fewer than four projects. The most recent of those, the new season of Jane Campion's Top of the Lake, is about to premiere, and with it comes a whole new crop of bold, high-risk, high-reward looks. See a few highlights, here.
A country-girl moment, complete with woven hat.
Barry King/WireImage
A country-girl moment, complete with woven hat.

Nicole Kidman

Ron Galella/WireImage
With Tom Cruise in a two-toned suit and wild curls.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at the Director's Guild of America in Hollywood, California.

Barry King/WireImage
Nicole Kidman pairs an eggplant purple velvet mini with sheer stockings.

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Barry King/WireImage
Another pair of sheer tights, this time with a power red skirt suit.

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

SGranitz/WireImage
Baring her midriff at the premiere of Eyes Wide Shut.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise during "Eyes Wide Shut" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
At the SAG Awards in red silk and strappy black heels.

Nicole Kidman during 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Barry King/WireImage
A sequined moment for the Australian actress.

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Ron Galella/WireImage
Accepting her Golden Globe in a slightly bridal strapless gown.

Nicole Kidman during 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
Kidman stunned in John Galliano for Dior at the Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
Kidman selected Tom Ford for Gucci for one of her many Met Gala appearances.

Nicole Kidman in Tom Ford for Gucci.

S. Granitz/WireImage
A golden goddess moment in cascading metallic ruffles.

Nicole Kidman

S. Granitz/WireImage
More ruffles, this time in a lovely lavender hue.

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Taking home Oscar gold in an asymmetrical black gown.

Nicole Kidman at the The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California

AFP/Getty Images
Kidman shows black doesn't equal basic by layering on diamond necklaces.

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 80th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2008.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Kidman was an early adopter of the formal choker, wearing a black version to the Golden Globes in 2002.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton January 20, 2002 in Beverly Hills, California.

SGranitz/WireImage
For the 76th Annual Academy Awards, Kidman went icy blue and strapless.

Nicole Kidman during The 76th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States.

SGranitz/WireImage
A daring teal hue is offset with peacock feather accents.

Nicole Kidman during The 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States.

AFP
Lovely, pale yellow sequins at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet for the 68th annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 16, 2011.

Barry King/FilmMagic
A slightly goth look for Kidman at the 2011 SAG Awards.

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The same year, strapless and origami-esque at the Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ornate ruffles at the 2011 Grammy Awards.

Nicole Kidman arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
A long, sequined column upped the glitz factor at the 2011 Country Music Awards.

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 45th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 9, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee.

George Pimentel/GettyImages
Skintight Versace was an uncharacteristically sexy look for Kidman at the 2012 Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Radiant in rose pink at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman attends the "The Paperboy" premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2012 in Cannes, France.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In corseted black at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Larry Busacca/WireImage
Supporting husband Keith Urban in gold at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Nicole Kidman attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kidman made an umbrella a must-have accessory in 2014.

Nicole Kidman attends the World Premiere of "Paddington" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 23, 2014 in London, England.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
A standout sequin dress at the 2015 Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
And again, this time Dior, for the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards.

Nicole Kidman arrives at Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Tony Barson/Getty Images
A princess moment at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman attends the opening ceremony and "Grace of Monaco" premiere at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014 in Cannes, France.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kidman wore daring Atelier Versace to the 2016 InStyle Awards.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2nd annual InStyle Awards at Getty Center on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kidman stunned in Alexander McQueen at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
A Gucci moment, sequined parrots and all, at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Nicole Kidman attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images
Kommersant Photo/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein By Appointment at the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Ki Price/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé at the 70th anniversary celebration for the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2017.

Getty
Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors at the The Beguiled screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Barcroft Media
Nicole Kidman in Chanel couture at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Getty
Nicole Kidman in Alessandra Rich at The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - Arrivals at Liberty State Park on June 3, 2017.

Getty
Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
Nicole Kidman in Carolina Herrera at the premiere of The Beguiled in Los Angeles, California, June 2017.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Off-White at the CMT music awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 2017.

FilmMagic/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Proenza Schouler at the Big Little Lies FYC event in Los Angeles, California, July 2017.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Rochas at a panel discussion for Top of the Lake: China Girl in Beverly Hills, California, July 2017.

El Pics/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in Zuhair Murad couture at the premiere of Top of the Lake: China Girl in Sydney, Australia, August 2017.

