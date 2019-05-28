Five Days, Four Nights with Nina Dobrev at the Cannes Film Festival

With a stunning South of France backdrop, every A-list star imaginable, and couture gowns galore, the Cannes Film Festival can often seem more like a made-up fairytale for the Hollywood set than the film festival that it actually is. But even for the stars, it can play out as a pretty magical experience. This year, Nina Dobrev was among those who headed to Cannes, as she hit the Riviera with Dior Parfums, turned up at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, partied at the amfAR Gala, and even toured Mr. Christian Dior's famed gardens. And although you may not have been soaking up the Cannes sun with the actress, Dobrev dutifully captured her photo diary of the trip exclusively for W, snapping every Bellini, glam squad, and Croisette along the way. Scroll on to see it all.
Day One
Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
1/19

Day One

"After a long flight from Los Angeles, we arrived at the Majestic hotel at sunset. I opened the doors of the balcony in my hotel room to a breathtaking view of Cannes." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
2/19

Day One

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
3/19

The First Night

"We rinsed off quickly and headed to dinner at La Môme. Their outdoor seating was in an alley paved with cobblestones. The ambience was rustic and very chic, and there was live music and flowers hanging from the ceilings. And although the bread with olive oil alone was satisfying enough to fill me up, the appetizers, fish, and entrées we ordered were spectacular." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
4/19

The First Night

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
5/19

Day Two

"We took a 10-minute boat ride to have lunch at La Guérite on ​Île Sainte-Marguerite. They brought us a giant basket of fresh fruits and vegetables, which we opted to pair with peach Bellinis." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
6/19

The Second Night

"Later that evening, I met my makeup artist Vincent and hairstylist Cyril in the Dior Suite, where they got me ready for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood screening, followed by the after-party for the film." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
7/19

The Second Night

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
8/19

The Second Night

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
9/19

The Second Night

"At the after-party for the film, we danced and caught up with old friends." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
10/19

Day Three

"In the morning, I took a stroll along the beach to find a café to have an espresso and a croissant before glam started for the day." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
11/19

Day Three

"We drove an hour outside of Cannes to ‘Les Fontaines Parfumees’ and to visit Chateau de La Colle Noire (Mr. Christian Dior's summer home) to do a photo shoot in the flower fields behind his estate (where they pick the actual flowers that they use for the fragrances you see in stores... J’adore, Miss Dior, etc)." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
12/19

Day Three

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
13/19

Day Three

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
14/19

The Third Night

"Dior suite glam before dinner on a yacht called the Lioness. We played around with this look and Vincent used Dior makeup to do sharp, exaggerated cat eyes with white eyeliner and pink shadow to complement the pale florals in my dress." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
15/19

The Fourth Night

"Once again we did glam in the Dior Suite overlooking the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. We were going for a classic French chic look. Simple, clean eye makeup and a bold red lip (Dior color 666 😈)." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
16/19

The Fourth Night

"After walking the carpet for AmfAR, we entered the Hotel du Cap, where the charity gala was being held, and proceeded to drink champagne and dance the night away with special performances by Dua Lipa and Sir Tom Jones." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
17/19

Day Five

"The morning after AmfAR, we took advantage of the long weekend and rented a car to drive up the coast to visit my mom in Aix en Provence where she is currently doing her painting tours." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
18/19

Day Five

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev
19/19

Day Five

Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.

Keywords

Nina DobrevCannes Film Festival