With a stunning South of France backdrop, every A-list star imaginable, and couture gowns galore , the Cannes Film Festival can often seem more like a made-up fairytale for the Hollywood set than the film festival that it actually is. But even for the stars, it can play out as a pretty magical experience. This year, Nina Dobrev was among those who headed to Cannes, as she hit the Riviera with Dior Parfums, turned up at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, partied at the amfAR Gala, and even toured Mr. Christian Dior's famed gardens. And although you may not have been soaking up the Cannes sun with the actress, Dobrev dutifully captured her photo diary of the trip exclusively for W, snapping every Bellini, glam squad, and Croisette along the way. Scroll on to see it all.