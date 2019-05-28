"After a long flight from Los Angeles, we arrived at the Majestic hotel at sunset. I opened the doors of the balcony in my hotel room to a breathtaking view of Cannes." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"We rinsed off quickly and headed to dinner at La Môme. Their outdoor seating was in an alley paved with cobblestones. The ambience was rustic and very chic, and there was live music and flowers hanging from the ceilings. And although the bread with olive oil alone was satisfying enough to fill me up, the appetizers, fish, and entrées we ordered were spectacular." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"We took a 10-minute boat ride to have lunch at La Guérite on Île Sainte-Marguerite. They brought us a giant basket of fresh fruits and vegetables, which we opted to pair with peach Bellinis." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"Later that evening, I met my makeup artist Vincent and hairstylist Cyril in the Dior Suite, where they got me ready for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood screening, followed by the after-party for the film." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"At the after-party for the film, we danced and caught up with old friends." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"In the morning, I took a stroll along the beach to find a café to have an espresso and a croissant before glam started for the day." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"We drove an hour outside of Cannes to ‘Les Fontaines Parfumees’ and to visit Chateau de La Colle Noire (Mr. Christian Dior's summer home) to do a photo shoot in the flower fields behind his estate (where they pick the actual flowers that they use for the fragrances you see in stores... J’adore, Miss Dior, etc)." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"Dior suite glam before dinner on a yacht called the Lioness. We played around with this look and Vincent used Dior makeup to do sharp, exaggerated cat eyes with white eyeliner and pink shadow to complement the pale florals in my dress." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"Once again we did glam in the Dior Suite overlooking the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. We were going for a classic French chic look. Simple, clean eye makeup and a bold red lip (Dior color 666 😈)." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"After walking the carpet for AmfAR, we entered the Hotel du Cap, where the charity gala was being held, and proceeded to drink champagne and dance the night away with special performances by Dua Lipa and Sir Tom Jones." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
"The morning after AmfAR, we took advantage of the long weekend and rented a car to drive up the coast to visit my mom in Aix en Provence where she is currently doing her painting tours." Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.
Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums & Nina Dobrev.