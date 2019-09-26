Paris Fashion Week

Gigi and Bella Were Pretty In Pink At Off-White Spring/Summer 2020

Virgil Abloh has always toyed with the relationship between objects, language, and utilitarianism. With nearly everything he makes, it's as if he makes the objects in quotes (and with what might be considered his most popular or mainstream work, he literally does brand his pieces with the name of the item in quotes). For example, during Off-White's Spring/Summer 2020 runway show it almost appeared as if he was trolling once more with a new It Bag that showcased holes big enough for models to stick their hands through the other side. Try as you might, but that bag almost serves no use. It could be said then that it is not a bag, but a "bag," and exists with a purpose that could only be described as "for decoration." But why not troll a little? It seems that Abloh's ethos is that fashion should be fun, anyway. And could it really be an Off-White runway show without the Hadid sisters? Both Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid looked pretty in pink—gown, sunglasses, earrings, and all—while the younger sister closed the Paris Fashion Week show at the Centre Pompidou. Here, a closer look.
Backstage at the Off-White SS20 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, September 26th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
