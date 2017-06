Inside Opening Ceremony's Wildly Eclectic Fall 2017 Show in Los Angeles

This season, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon presented “a modern Western" for their Opening Ceremony Fall 2017 collection, which they showed in Los Angeles for the first time. The inspiration came from various references, including “a look at Georgia O'Keeffe’s silhouette, what she wore, her personal style and clothing,” and a trip to New Mexico . “Carol and I took the trip when we were kids at 19,” said Leon. “A lot of our collections end up being these conversations that turn into a real life thing.” The show had an emotional undertow as well—it was the 10-year anniversary of their store on La Cienega Boulevard. An eclectic mix—Tyra Banks, Ashley Graham , Miranda July, Twin Shadow’s George Lewis Jr. with new girlfriend Rainey Qualley, and Jesse Williams—was there to take it all in.