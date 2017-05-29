As one of the most in-demand models in the world, it's no surprise that Ashley Graham is always on road. Most recently, the supermodel was in the Hamptons for her second annual Memorial Day pool party, celebrating her collaboration with swimwear brand Swimsuits For All. Here, Graham opens up about her collection, and offers a few travel tips.

How did you choose what swimsuit to wear today?

I knew I wanted to wear a sting bikini, it was just a matter of choosing which one from my collection. I was feeling a little fierce so I went with leopard.

What was the inspiration for your collection? We wanted to do something urban and sporty, like a "concrete beach."

In addition to the Hamptons, where are you off to for vacation this summer?

My husband and I are going to do a lot of small trips together this summer. We're saving a bigger vacation for the holidays, but if Italy starts calling my name, I'm getting on a plane!

What is your go to travel outfit?

Ultra high waisted activewear leggings, cropped tee and cropped bomber jacket.

And for shoes?

Chic sneakers.

What’s something you would never wear on a plane?

Never say never!

What beauty products do you always travel with?

Rose water. I spray it all the time to keep my face hydrated.

What’s in your carry on?

I hate checking a bag, so everything!

Have you always loved traveling?

Yes, in fact I wanted to be a flight attendant growing up.

Pinterest Photo by Andrew Day/Swimsuits For All. Photo by Andrew Day/Swimsuits For All.

What was your favorite place to visit growing up?

My family would take road trips, and we went to so many different places. We never went to the same place twice.

What is your earliest travel memory?

A beach house in the Florida Keys with family friends when I was 8 or 9 years old.

Who is the best or worst person you have been seated next to on a plane?

Lena Dunham was the best surprise seat mate.

What is your favorite airport in the world?

Abu Dhabi.

Pinterest Photo by Andrew Day/Swimsuits For All. Photo by Andrew Day/Swimsuits For All.

What airline has the best food?

Qatar.

What is the best piece of travel advice you have ever received?

Here's my favorite piece of travel advice - never forget a bikini, you never know where you'll end up.

