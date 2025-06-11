The Insider’s Guide to the Amalfi Coast

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Three influential voices in Italian style share their hidden gems in the timeless, jaw-dropping destination: Rome-born industrial designer and interior architect Achille Salvagni, whose wife grew up in Salerno and considers the region a second home; the shoe designer Edgardo Osorio of Italian label Aquazzura, which recently launched eyewear (perfect for summer!) and celebrated its 10th anniversary in Sorrento; and Brazilian ready-to-wear designer Adriana Degreas, who comes back to Capri season after season for inspiration for her gowns and summer apparel.

What

What to Bring

The Amalfi Coast is the place for quiet, relaxed elegance. “Bring a few carefully chosen items: impeccable linen, a blue or white swimsuit, suede loafers for the evening, and a crisp white shirt,” says Salvagni, adding that light cashmere is a great addition for nights on the sea.

Degreas adds that oversized sunglasses are a must, as is a flowy caftan. And don’t forget flat sandals and raffia bags, suggests Osorio, plus “a few great books,” he says. “Right now I highly recommend The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins and The Surrender Experiment by Michael Singer.”

What to Leave Behind

Leave your stilettos at home. “The Amalfi Coast is not about ostentation, but whispered elegance,” muses Salvagni. “Leave behind flashy sneakers and anything that screams ‘resort wear.’”

Likewise, you won’t need anything “overly elaborate,” says Degreas. The hillside towns and centuries-old villas that make up the area encourage simplicity.

What to Keep in Mind

You will need to book in advance for this trip. That said, “leave room for spontaneity,” says Salvagni. This holds especially true for meals: “If you’re ever invited to a private dinner in a villa in Ravello…never say no.”

Some other special tips: “eat the lemons as if they were fruits,” he says. And be sure to visit Atrani. “[It’s] a miniature nativity scene between Ravello and Conca dei Marini—the smallest municipality in Italy, and one of the most magical,” shares Salvagni.

Where

Where to Stay

The top recommendations for the region are the sleepy, disarmingly romantic Ravello, the picturesque Positano, and the more glamorous island of Capri.

Ravello is the hidden gem of the Amalfi Coast. “I love Ravello, suspended between sea and sky, with its rarefied elegance,” says Salvagni. He recommends staying at the Belmond hotel La Caruso. “[It’s] is a sublime retreat,” he explains, with Degreas adding that the boutique hotel is her favorite place to stay in the region as well. “It’s more secluded with a unique atmosphere.”

Caruso, a Belmond Hotel Courtesy of Caruso, a Belmond Hotel

The property is an 11th-century family home converted into a 50-room hotel with rooms large enough to be small apartments—fit with rose garden terraces and marble tubs for two. There’s something incredibly calm and private about the space. The just-opened infinity pool overlooking the cliffs and ocean (the only pool club on the Amalfi Coast) is also a highlight, as are the private, stay-included tours of the “Coastline of Treasures” in traditional wooden “Ercole” boats.

In Positano, “Villa Tre Ville still carries the creative spirit of Franco Zeffirelli,” muses Salvangi, referencing the seminal post-WWII Italian opera and theatre director who once owned the villa overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea before it became one of the most luxurious hotels in the region. “You can feel [Zeffirelli’s spirit] in the air.”

Villa TreVille Positano Courtesy of Villa TreVille Positano

Osorio favors Capri during his visits. “My favorite places are J.K. Place, Capri Tiberio Palace, and Hotel la Palma,” he says. J.K. Place in particular is a favorite. “It’s elegant, with discreet service and breathtaking views,” says Degreas.

Capri Tiberio Palace Courtesy of Capri Tiberio Palace

Where to Start the Day

The best place for breakfast in Amalfi will depend on where you’re staying. “In Capri, I enjoy breakfast at La Palma—chic, calm, and well-served,” says Degreas.

Gennaro’s at the Hotel La Palma Courtesy of Hotel La Palma, Capri

Osorio recommends sitting at Bar Tiberio for a cappuccino after a morning hike. Salvagni, meanwhile, suggests breakfast at Hotel Santa Caterina in Amalfi. “[Sitting] on the terrace overlooking the sea, with a strong espresso and a custard-filled croissant, is a ritual,” he says with a smile. “In town, a cappuccino and a pasticciotto from Atrani at Pasticceria Pansa, right on the Duomo square, among the local signore, is unbeatable.”

For those staying in Positano, don’t miss the terrace at Le Sirenuse. “[The breakfast is] light, sophisticated, and with one of the most beautiful views in Italy,” says Degreas.

Le Sirenuse Courtesy of Le Sirenuse

Where to Eat

Southern Italy is renowned for its cuisine—even within Italy—for a reason. “Lunch is always an event,” shares Osorio. “Take a traditional wooden gozzo boat around the island and head to Lo Scoglio in Nerano or Quattro Passi, my two favorite restaurants for incredible seafood, fresh pasta, and that unbeatable seaside view.”

Quattro Passi Courtesy of Quattro Passi

Later, in the evening, Osorio says, “pizza all’acqua at Aurora is a must. It’s crisp, thin, and pure perfection. Or go to dinner at Le Grottelle, where you eat homemade Neapolitan food. It’s especially beautiful if you’re lucky to catch a full moon.”

Le Grottelle @ristorantelegrottelle

Salvagni also highly recommends Quattro Passi. “[It has] one of the first Michelin stars in Southern Italy, with a spectacular wine cellar and dishes of refined creativity,” he explains. He name-checks Donna Stella in Amalfi for “the best pizza on the coast,” adding that a selection of the Pizza Sisters, Lorenza and Germana, is an order to remember.

“For an unforgettable, bohemian beach experience [go to] Da Adolfo, in Positano,” says Salvagni. “Arrive barefoot or in a pareo, enjoy seafood just steps from the waves—it’s poetic.”

For those in Ravello, Ristorante Belvedere boasts a stunning view on its terrace. Throughout the season, Chef Armando Aristarco, a native to Campania, collaborates with visiting Michelin chefs to explore local ingredients and cuisine unique to the region. Fresh-caught anchovies, local extra virgin olive oil, and an outstanding selection of Amalfi rice form the basis of an elegant dining experience. (The most recent addition? A Swiss perspective courtesy of Michelin-starred Chef Marco Ortolani, who helms Eden Kitchen & Bar in La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich and teamed up with Chef Aristarco to deliver a six-course Swiss-by-Campania experience.)

Ristorante Belvedere Ravello Courtesy of The Fork

Finally, Degreas shares that dining in Amalfi is all about Sorrento. You can’t go wrong in the Naples-adjacent town.

Where to Have an Aperitivo

Both Degreas and Salvagni highlight Franco’s Bar in Positano as a perfect drinks spot. “The ambiance, the drinks, the sunset… everything works,” says Degreas.

Franco’s Bar @francosbar

Salvagni also loves “a glass of chilled white wine at the Infinity Bar at the Caruso, at sunset, among the wisteria and the stillness,” he says. For those seeking a proper cocktail, the mixologists at Infinity Bar make a fantastic martini.

“In Capri, the terrace at Quisisana is a classic. I love the blend of elegance and history,” Degreas says.

Osorio likes the terrace of Hotel Quisisana and the buzzy rooftop terrace of Hotel la Palma.

Where to Shop

There are a few shopping treasures in the region if you know where to look. First, don’t miss Ceramiche Tavassi. “Here, you can find beautiful handmade ceramics full of style,” says Osorio.

Ceramiche Tavassi. @ceramichetavassi

Osorio adds that Capri is the best place to find linen shirts in Italy. “I live in their beautiful shirts all summer long,” he says. “And Aquazzura Boutique, of course, for the best shoes in town!”

Degeras says to stay on Via Camerelle in Capri. “I love browsing the resort collections presented in the boutiques there,” she says, commenting that the Prada store especially has a distinctive resort buy. “The small jewelry shops always have something unexpected and interesting.”

Salvagni has a couple special suggestions. “[There are] only a few, well-chosen places,” he explains. “Emporio Sirenuse in Positano for light, elegant clothing. In Ravello, [The aforementioned] Pascal Ceramiche’s atelier offers unique artistic ceramic pieces. And in Vietri, far from the crowds, you can still find true artisans.”

Emporio Sirenuse, Positano Courtesy of Rosseel Studio

Where to Experience Nature

The Amalfi Coast and Capri are known for their natural beauty, and no one will be disappointed. From sailing to dives in the region’s hidden grottos to cliffside hikes, there is no shortage of spectacular scenery to explore.

“I love to swim by the grotta Bianca, or take a gozzo boat to swim by the Li Galli islands,” says Osorio. “My favorite hike is the Fortini from the Faro to the Blue grotto for sunset. It’s a truly magical hike and the whole path is led by ceramic tile books with illustrations of local flora and fauna.”

Li Galli island, Positano Getty Images

Salvagni loves the path from Ravello to Scala. “[You pass] through ancient chestnut woods and silent trails,” he shares. “The area around the Valle delle Ferriere, above Amalfi, is a rare botanical microcosm and a natural treasure.

“Sailing from Praiano or Marina di Praia is always a pleasure,” he continues. “The Fiordo di Furore, seen from the sea, is breathtaking. Off the coast of Li Galli, the water is crystalline—perfect for snorkeling. For a more intimate swim, there are hidden coves beneath Conca dei Marini, accessible only by boat. And of course, the Grotta dello Smeraldo, more secret and serene than Capri’s Blue Grotto.”

Degreas is the first to say that the Path to the Gods is worth a visit, no matter how well-known. “It’s one of the most striking landscapes in southern Italy,” she explains. “It inspires and soothes.”

Boating is ideal to experience the main sites and visit the many small towns and villages that make the region so special, she says. “It’s the best way to experience the coast from a different perspective.”|

Getty Images

Where to Go to Unwind

Both Osorio and Degreas favor the Capri Medical Spa at the Capri Palace. “Sign up for one of their well-being programs,” says Osorio. It’s a favorite of Gwyneth Paltrow, Elizabeth Hurley, and others who flock to the holistic and cutting-edge treatments, like the Leg School and other ultra-tailored offerings.

Jumeirah Capri Palace’s spa @jumeirahcapripalace

For Salvagni, The Monastero Santa Rosa is not to be missed. “It offers an intimate, unforgettable spa experience, with local herbs and treatments that feel like rituals,” he says. “But my personal favorite remains the spa at Le Sirenuse in Positano—Carla and Antonio Sersale have created a sanctuary of elegant, understated wellness.”

Monastero Santa Rosa Courtesy Monastero Santa Rosa

When

As in the case of many popular travel destinations, the periods just before and after high season are ideal for visiting Capri and the Amalfi Coast. This means May and September. “The light is golden, the terraces smell of orange blossom, and the crowds haven’t yet arrived—or have just left. It’s the Amalfi Coast at its most authentic and poetic,” Salvagni says.

Why

There’s nothing like an Amalfi Coast spring or late summer. “These are places with personality,” Degreas says. “The luxury here is understated, full of history and good taste. Nothing is overdone—everything is naturally elegant.”

It's a place for inspiration and to detach from the chaos and stress of the everyday. “Every time I return, I discover something new—whether it’s a hidden cove, a beautiful ceramic for my summer table, or simply the smiles and hospitality of the people,” adds Osorio. “Let yourself slow down and truly live the dolce vita.”

Positano in the Amalfi coast Getty Images

Ultimately, “it’s a place where time has its own rhythm,” says Salvagni. “Where beauty is never loud, but always whispered. And because every view seems designed by an invisible architect—stone, sky, and sea in perfect harmony.”