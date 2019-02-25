Exclusive: Kacey Musgraves's Getting Ready Photo Diary Before the 2019 Oscars

"Kacey is a creative unicorn and my favorite kind of chameleon,* says Moani Lee. Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
A voluminous blush Giambattista Valli gown calls for a sleek low ponytail, a center part for symmetry and high shine. The essentials to create the look: Oribe and Ghd Tools, courtesy of hair dresser Giovanni Delgado. Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
A look at the Pat McGrath products that went into creating Musgraves's 2019 Oscars look. Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
A closer look at the jewelry selection from Beladora Jewelry and Neil Lane Jewelry. Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
A detail shot of the Giambattista Valli dress and Jimmy Choo clutch. Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
"My greatest joy right now is finding new and different ways to bring out her natural beauty and to be honest probably the most exciting journey for me is to see how I can find the perfect balance of drama, but with sophisticated nuances that lend itself to paring a look down," Lee explains. "I really love when her natural beauty shines through." Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
"I gave her lip touchup products to take," said Lee. "She took the lip pencil, LuxeTrance Lipstick, and Lust: Gloss in ‘Flesh Fantasy’." Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
"I have always been inspired by old Italian film stars and I wanted to embrace a modern take on an iconic Hollywood sultriness, but with a touch of freshness and femininity, which is everything I see in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture—stunning Italian design with a flair for the dramatique," says Lee of the final look.Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.
