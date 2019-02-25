Exclusive: Kacey Musgraves's Getting Ready Photo Diary Before the 2019 Oscars

"My greatest joy right now is finding new and different ways to bring out her natural beauty and to be honest probably the most exciting journey for me is to see how I can find the perfect balance of drama, but with sophisticated nuances that lend itself to paring a look down," Lee explains. "I really love when her natural beauty shines through." Kacey Musgraves getting ready for the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Moani Lee/Pat McGrath Labs.