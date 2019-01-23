Haute Couture

All the Celebrities at Paris Couture Week, Including Kristen Stewart, Rami Malek, and Irina Shayk

Oscars season is upon us, so it's only natural that Hollywood's biggest stars made Paris Couture Week a priority on their travel list—where else, after all, were they going to find that special dress for the industry's biggest red carpet? It was there that Best Actor nominee Rami Malek sat with girlfriend Lucy Boynton at Valentino, while, earlier that day, Bradley Cooper's presumed plus one, Irina Shayk, took in Jean Paul Gaultier. Also making the rounds in snowy Paris were Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson, Rachel Brosnahan, and, of course, queen of couture Celine Dion. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the shows.
Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Irina Shayk attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France.

Rami Malek attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France.

Lucy Boynton attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France.

Adele Exarchopoulos attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Arizona Muse attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Amelia Windsor attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Amber Heard attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Laura Carmichael attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Natalia Vodianova attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Kristin Scott Thomas attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Mia Goth attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Lea Seydoux and Charlotte Le Bon attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Monica Bellucci attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Kiki Layne attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Rachel Brosnahan attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Kate Beckinsale attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Karlie Kloss attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Melissa George attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Bianca Jagger attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Felicity Jones attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France.

Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Tilda Swinton attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Sofia Coppola attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Stacy Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke attend the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Dakota Fanning attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Tessa Thompson attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Olivia Palermo attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France.

Celine Dion attends the RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France.

Kat Graham attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2019 in Paris, France.

