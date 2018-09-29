Party People

Inside Paris Fashion Week’s Best Parties With Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Bella Hadid

Paris Fashion Week is the final hurrah of fashion month, and for celebrities, that means yet another week of drinking free Champagne at super-glamorous venues—so they did just that. And wouldn’t you know? It was the most star-studded couple of days of the bunch. There was Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne, reunited, at Off-White’s post-show dinner, Bella Hadid and Victoria Beckham getting down to a live performance by Haim at the YouTube party, and all of your other favorite supermodels bopping around the city of lights. Here, go inside the best parties of Paris Fashion Week.
OFF-WHITE DINNER : at Girafe
Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
1/16

Supermodels Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner attend the Off-White dinner during Paris Fashion Week.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
2/16

Kerwin Frost, Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid, and Cara Delevingne attend the Off-White dinner.

3/16

Ashley Benson attends Prive Revaux’s French launch.

4/16

Aleali May attends the Byredo Paris flagship opening.

Victor Boyko
5/16

Bella Hadid and Virgil Abloh attend the YouTube cocktail party.

Victor Boyko
6/16

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid attend the YouTube cocktail party.

Victor Boyko
7/16

Joan Smalls attends the YouTube cocktail party.

Victor Boyko
8/16

Sara Sampaio attends the YouTube cocktail party.

Victor Boyko
9/16

Victoria Beckham attends the YouTube cocktail party.

Victor Boyko
10/16

Anja Rubik and Amber Valletta attend the YouTube cocktail party.

Francois Goize
11/16

Jeanne Damas attends the AERIN Éclat de Vert fragrance dinner.

Victor Boyko
12/16

Natalia Vodianova and Karlie Kloss attend the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner.

Victor Boyko
13/16

Jordan Barrett attends the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner.

Victor Boyko
14/16

Bella Hadid attends the Naked Heart France Gala Dinner.

Darren Gerrish
15/16

Hanne Gaby Odiele attends the Dazed Beauty and Maison Margiela Mutiny party.

Darren Gerrish
16/16

Sasha Lane and Princess Nokia attend the Dazed Beauty and Maison Margiela Mutiny party.

