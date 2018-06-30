Paris Hilton Continues To Be the Busiest Woman in Pop Culture

24 Hour Party People

Paris Hilton may be nearly 25 years into her tenure as one of the tabloid's most favorite fixations, but that doesn't mean she's resting on her laurels. No, Hilton, who turned 37 earlier this year, is seemingly busier than ever. There's her upcoming nuptials to actor Chris Zylka, sure to be the wedding of the year (sorry, Meghan Markle), and her already vast fragrance empire and DJing career. This week, she also announced a brand new skincare line and launched her new collaboration with Boohoo in, where else, Paris. Also in the City of Lights, the menswear shows continued on, and with it a slew of celebrities taking in the festivities, including Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham, who also attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation party upon returning home to England. And stateside, the CFDA toasted a new initiative with an intimate dinner at Spring Place that was attended by some of fashion's best and brightest. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Paris Hilton attends Paris Hilton x Boohoo Party at Hotel Le Marois on June 26, 2018 in Paris, France.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi attend GENERAL PUBLIC x RH Celebration at Restoration Hardware on June 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian and Lil' Kim attend Teyana Taylor Album Release Party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 21, 2018 in Universal City, California.

Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the Argento Ball for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in association with BVLGARI & Bob and Tamar Manoukian on June 27, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Bella Hadid attends BVLGARI Dinner & Party at Stadio dei Marmi on June 28, 2018 in Rome, Italy.

Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx attend the 2018 BET Awards After Party hosted by Grey Goose and Jamie Foxx on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Antoni Porowski and Lance Bass attend a performance of the Audible original, "The Path To Pride" at the Minetta Lane Theatre on June 25, 2018 in New York City.

Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah attend the 2018 CFDA + Lexus Fashion Initiative announcement event on June 25, 2018 in New York City.

Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd attend The Cinema Society With Synchrony And Avion Host The After Party For Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man And The Wasp" on June 27, 2018 at The Water Club Restaurant.

Christian Siriano and Zachary Quinto attend a Pride celebration presented by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka at The Blond on June 23, 2018 in New York City.

Josephine Skriver and Erika Jayne attend a Pride celebration presented by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka at The Blond on June 23, 2018 in New York City.

