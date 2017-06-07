View as SlideshowParty On

Inside Ian Schrager's New Public Hotel With Courtney Love, Ashley Olsen, The Weeknd, and More

On Tuesday evening, Ian Schrager opened his latest hotel hotspot, the Public, with an epic, multi-level bash that raged on until the early hours of the morning. This is the man who founded Studio 54 after all—he knows how to party. It was a bash that felt more 2007 than 2017, in all the best ways. Sure there were signs of the current era—a photobooth with the hotel’s logo overlaid on each snap; two Pretty Little Liars, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell, roaming the rooftop; kale galore—but overall, this was New York debauchery of an earlier vintage, a return to when the Lower East Side was the coolest place to be at 2 a.m. Ashley Olsen, The Weeknd, Courtney Love, Camilla Belle, Stella Maxwell, and more were present to witness the proceedings. Here, an inside look.
The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.
The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Courtney Love and Prabal Gurung inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Susanne Bartsch inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

TK Wonder inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Christian Siriano and Fiona Byrne inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Camilla Belle inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Courtney Love inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Camilla Belle and Prabal Gurung inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Patti Smith performs inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Patti Smith performs inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

Chelsea Leyland inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

The scene inside the premiere of PUBLIC.

