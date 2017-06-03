With Cannes wrapping up, celebrities returned stateside this week, where the parties raged on on both coasts. In Los Angeles, a surprising quartet of stars—Jeremy Piven, Ashley Benson , Jamie Foxx, and Hailee Steinfeld —launched a new line of affordable sunglasses, Privé Revaux, with a party at the Chateau Marmont. The collection, available on Amazon, clocks in at just $29.95 a pair—of course, if you follow any of the stars on Instagram, you are well aware of that at this point. Meanwhile, in New York, the Loewe Foundation celebrated the opening of its Craft Prize exhibition with a cocktail party that attracted designers and models alike, while the gala circuit charged ahead with the New York Botanical Garden's annual Conservatory Ball. And just across the pond, Alexa Chung feted the debut of her highly anticipated eponymous collection in London with a full-scale runway show and after party. Here, all the pictures from all the parties you may have missed this week.

Pinterest Ashley Benson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jamie Foxx at the launch of their new eyeglass line Privé Revaux. Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Ashley Benson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jamie Foxx celebrated the launch of their new eyeglass line, Privé Revaux, at the Chateau Marmont.

Pinterest A$AP Rocky at launch of new eyeglass line Privé Revaux. Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Also in attendance was A$AP Rocky, checking out the sunglasses which retail for $29.95.

Pinterest Alexa Chung celebrates the launch of her namesake collection.

Alexa Chung led the finale for the debut runway show of her namesake collection in London.

Pinterest Constance Jablonski and Anja Rubik attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Sanchez de Betak.

Constance Jablonski and Anja Rubik came out to support pal Sofia Sanchez de Betak with an intimate dinner at her home to celebrate her own new fashion collection.

Pinterest Tory Burch attends the LOEWE Foundation Craft Prize Opening Exhibition. Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Tory Burch attended the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize Opening Exhibition at Chamber, which showcases the work of 26 artisans.

Pinterest Vanessa Axente, Saskia de Brauw, Julia Bergshoeff, and Trish Goff attend the LOEWE Foundation Craft Prize Opening Exhibition. Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

The opening night also brought out a slew of models, including Vanessa Axente, Saskia de Brauw, Julia Bergshoeff, and Trish Goff.

Pinterest Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld attend GOOD+ Foundation's 2017 NY Bash. Jason Kempin

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld made an appearance at a charity event in New York City.

Pinterest Roopal Patel attends ACRIA's Leap for Girls 2017 luncheon. Kelly Taub/BFA.com

Roopal Patel attended ACRIA's Leap for Girls 2017 luncheon.

Pinterest Linda Fargo and Becca Cason Thrash attend the NYBG's Conservatory Ball. Joe Schildhorn /BFA.com

Linda Fargo caught up with socialite Becca Cason Thrash, both in their best and brightest, at the New York Botanical Garden's annual Conservatory Ball.

Pinterest Celine and Maxfield celebrate the exclusive launch of the Fall 17 collection and exhibition in the Prouve Structure Nomade. Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

And Celine and Maxfield hosted premiered a new exhibition in the Prouve Structure Nomade at Maxfield in Los Angeles, for those who want their fashion with a side of art gallery.

