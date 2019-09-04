RIP

Revisit the Late, Great Peter Lindbergh's Best Photos in W

There's one photo in particular that sums up the unmistakable, fresh-faced style of Peter Lindbergh, the legendary photographer who died this week at the age of 74: His almost instantly iconic January 1990 cover for British Vogue, starring a gaggle of the decade's best and brightest supermodels, including Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. But Lindbergh's legacy also lies in his prolificacy, meaning that over the course of his decades-long career, he produced countless more photos which somehow all seemed just as legendary. For proof of that, look no further than his 2016 portraits of no less than 31 actors, including Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Richard Gere, Spike Lee, Jake Gyllenhaal, for W's annual Best Performances issue—all of whom he photographed in his signature "natural" style, and yet all in different ways. (Occasionally, he even strayed from his signature black-and-white for W, capturing Freja Beha Erichsen and Lara Stone's affectionate romp through Paris and even his high-fashion vision of the apocalypse.) In remembrance of the late photographer, take a look back at some of his most memorable work to grace the magazine's pages, here.
Cate Blanchett
Peter Lindbergh
Cate Blanchett photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Charlize Theron photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Stylist: Edward Enninful
Rooney Mara photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Saoirse Ronan photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Jake Gyllenhaal photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Carey Mulligan photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Photograph by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, November 2015.

Peter Lindbergh
Mya Taylor photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Elizabeth Banks photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Seth Rogen photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Photograph by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, March 2015.

Peter Lindbergh
Bryan Cranston photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Rooney Mara photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Amy Schumer photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Photograph by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, November 2015.

Peter Lindbergh
Benicio del Toro photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Photograph by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, March 2015.

Peter Lindbergh
Margot Robbie photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Bradley Cooper photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Kristen Wiig photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Brie Larson photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Photograph by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, March 2015.

Peter Lindbergh
Eddie Redmayne photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Richard Gere photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

Peter Lindbergh
Photograph by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, November 2015.

Peter Lindbergh
Samuel L. Jackson photographed by Peter Lindbergh for W Magazine, February 2016.

