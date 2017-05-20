View as SlideshowEye Candy

Photo London 2017: When Robert Mapplethorpe Shot a Young Karl Lagerfeld, and More of the Best Images

Photo London, the city's sprawling photography fair, which is currently on view at Somerset House through Sunday, is only in its third year, but the 2017 edition has proven the fledgling fair has already come into its own with a strong show of icons among the upstart talents on show. This time around, Kate Moss, as ever, has a place in the spotlight thanks to Arthur Elgort's '90s editorials at Atlas Gallery, featuring Moss seated pantsless at a counter in Los Angeles, or smoking atop a Parisian tabletop much to diners's delight. Meanwhile, Alison Jacques Gallery has a trove of Robert Mapplethorpe classics, like pared down black-and-white images of orchids and disembodied limbs, with a welcome surprise thrown in there, too: In the foreground of an image of the '80s model Dovanna, there's also a brooding, pre-white hair but still ponytailed Karl Lagerfeld. And in addition to he and Moss, there are other big names on view: Stephen Shore's black-and-white images feature Andy Warhol, Lou Reed, and Edie Sedgwick all looking their best in '60s New York, while the late photo legend Guy Bourdin has taken over Louise Alexander Gallery's booth with his own fashion editorials, which go a bit further back to the '70s. Take it all in, here.
Stephen Shore, <em>Andy Warhol</em>, 1965-1967, at Sprüth Magers.
© Stephen Shore. Courtesy of the artist, 303 Gallery and Sprüth Magers
Stephen Shore, Andy Warhol, 1965-1967, at Sprüth Magers.

Copyright Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, New York.
Robert Mapplethorpe, Ken Moody, 1985, at Alison Jacques Gallery.

© Arthur Elgort, courtesy ATLAS Gallery
Arthur Elgort, Kate Moss, Los Angeles, 1995 at Atlas Gallery.

@ Joshua Jensen-Nagle and Bau Xi
Joshua Jensen-Nagle, Sunbathers of Copacabana, 2016, at Bau Xi.

© Larry Sultan and MACK
Larry Sultan, Image from Pictures From Home, 2017/1992, at MACK.

© Laura Pannack and Francesca Maffeo Gallery
Laura Pannack, The Offering they got used to each other bit by bit, 2015, at Francesca Maffeo Gallery.

© Arthur Elgort, courtesy ATLAS Gallery
Arthur Elgort, Christy Turlington, New Orleans, 1990 at Atlas Gallery.

© Guy Bourdin and Louise Alexander Gallery
Guy Bourdin, Vogue France, 1976, at Louise Alexander Gallery.

Copyright Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, New York.
Robert Mapplethorpe, Paris Fashion / Dovanna, 1984, at Alison Jacques Gallery.

© David Chancellor and Francesca Maffeo Gallery
David Chancellor, Akkedis, Prince Albert, South Africa, 2014, at Francesca Maffeo Gallery.

© Stephen Shore. Courtesy of the artist, 303 Gallery and Sprüth Magers
Stephen Shore, Edie Sedgwick, 1965-1967, at Sprüth Magers.

© Guy Bourdin and Louise Alexander Gallery
Guy Bourdin, Untitled, at Louise Alexander Gallery.

