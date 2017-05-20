Photo London 2017: When Robert Mapplethorpe Shot a Young Karl Lagerfeld, and More of the Best Images

Stephen Shore, Andy Warhol, 1965-1967, at Sprüth Magers.
Robert Mapplethorpe, Ken Moody, 1985, at Alison Jacques Gallery.
Arthur Elgort, Kate Moss, Los Angeles, 1995 at Atlas Gallery.
Joshua Jensen-Nagle, Sunbathers of Copacabana, 2016, at Bau Xi.
Larry Sultan, Image from Pictures From Home, 2017/1992, at MACK.
Laura Pannack, The Offering they got used to each other bit by bit, 2015, at Francesca Maffeo Gallery.
Arthur Elgort, Christy Turlington, New Orleans, 1990 at Atlas Gallery.
Guy Bourdin, Vogue France, 1976, at Louise Alexander Gallery.
Robert Mapplethorpe, Paris Fashion / Dovanna, 1984, at Alison Jacques Gallery.
David Chancellor, Akkedis, Prince Albert, South Africa, 2014, at Francesca Maffeo Gallery.
Stephen Shore, Edie Sedgwick, 1965-1967, at Sprüth Magers.
Guy Bourdin, Untitled, at Louise Alexander Gallery.