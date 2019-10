W Flashback: Picasso's Fashionable Impressions

Today would have been Pablo Picasso 's 138th birthday. The Spanish painter's contributions to modernism have been extensively documented in art literature, but the enduring influence of his work on fashion is something that warrants a deeper look. So, feast your eyes on these avant-garde editorials taken straight from the pages of W, including abstract renderings of Amy Adams and Tilda Swinton (both photographed by Tim Walker ), and a Ryan McGinley snapshot of Anna Ewers that recalls Picasso's Blue Period. The presence of additional major creators—such as René Magritte, James Turrell, Dan Flavin, John Chamberlain and Cindy Sherman—can also be felt in the following spreads. As each image demonstrates, fashion and art remain in constant conversation.