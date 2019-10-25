From the Archives

W Flashback: Picasso's Fashionable Impressions

Today would have been Pablo Picasso's 138th birthday. The Spanish painter's contributions to modernism have been extensively documented in art literature, but the enduring influence of his work on fashion is something that warrants a deeper look. So, feast your eyes on these avant-garde editorials taken straight from the pages of W, including abstract renderings of Amy Adams and Tilda Swinton (both photographed by Tim Walker), and a Ryan McGinley snapshot of Anna Ewers that recalls Picasso's Blue Period. The presence of additional major creators—such as René Magritte, James Turrell, Dan Flavin, John Chamberlain and Cindy Sherman—can also be felt in the following spreads. As each image demonstrates, fashion and art remain in constant conversation.
Jessica Chastain
Vadukul Max and Condo George
1/20

Jessica Chastain by Max Vadukul and George Condo for W Magazine, January 2013.

Steven Klein
2/20

Daria Strokous photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2014.

Mario Sorrenti
3/20

Ruth Bell photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2016.

Roe Ethridge
4/20

Bette Franke photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, September 2013.

Paolo Roversi
5/20

Anya Taylor-Joy photographed by Paolo Roversi for W Magazine, April 2017.

Mert and Marcus
6/20

Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2015.

Willy Vanderperre
7/20

Kasia Wrobel, Yulia Lobova, Melissa Tammerjin and Hanne Gaby photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, August 2011.

Willy Vanderperre
8/20

Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, June 2014.

Tim Walker
9/20

Amy Adams photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Ryan McGinley
10/20

Anna Ewers photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, April 2016.

Willy Vanderperre
11/20

Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, May 2019.

Tim Walker
12/20

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2014.

Willy Vanderperre
13/20

Photograph by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, November 2014.

Tim Walker
14/20

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2018.

Tim Walker
15/20

Saoirse Ronan photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2019.

Tim Walker
16/20

Cate Blanchett photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, December 2015.

Colin Dodgson
17/20

Rianne Van Rompaey photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, September 2018.

Richard Burbridge
18/20

Teddy Quinlivan photographed by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, April 2018.

Tim Walker
19/20

Saoirse Ronan photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Volume Five 2015.

Tim Walker
20/20

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2013.

