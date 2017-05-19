Pippa Middleton Through the Years: See the Bride-to-Be's Most Elegant Looks (Including Her Alexander McQueen Bridesmaid Dress)

In September 2008, Pippa Middleton wore a low cut, nude-colored gown with an embellished waistband to the Royal Parks Charity Gala in Hyde Park.
In June 2009, the British socialite attended the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polo Charity Cup in Richmond, England, wearing a perfect, satin wrap dress with wedge heels that were very on-trend at that moment.
The fitted white Alexander McQueen gown that Pippa wore to her sister's royal wedding in April 2011 has become iconic, thanks to its flattering shape and elegant silhouette. Middleton looked beautiful and demure without taking attention away from the bride.
In September 2011, Pippa wore white again--this time, in a much more casual style.
Pippa Middleton attended the premiere of the film ‘Shadow Dancer’ in London in August 2012 wearing a black and white dress by British designer, Alice Temperley.
In March 2013, Pippa attended the Cheltenham Festival wearing a yellow bespoke coat by Katherine Hooker, a fur hat, and big sun glasses by Givenchy. While she typically wears more muted tones, this bright shade really works!
Pippa continued to wow in bright colors at the wedding of James Meade and Laura Marsham in England in September 2013, wearing a brilliant blue lace dress by Tabitha Webb and a hat by Gina Foster.
In February 2014, Pippa attended another English wedding wearing a cream lace dress and coordinating coat and an Edwina Ibbotson Millinery fascinator.
Ever an English rose, Pippa wore a blush embroidered silk top and skirt from the BOSS Fall 2014 collection to the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2014.
In September 2014, Pippa attended the launch of Tabitha Webb’s first retail store in London, wearing a dress from the designer’s own collection and a clutch by Beauchamps of London.
Pippa supported Disability Snowsport at a fundraising ball in London in March 2015 wearing a pale blue pleated gown by designer favorite, Hugo Boss.
Pippa paired a heart-shaped Radley purse with her Tabitha Webb dress at the British Heart Foundation: Roll Out the Red Ball Fundraiser in February 2016.
In April 2016, Pippa joined athletes in supporting the ParaSnowBall, in London, wearing a demure grey gown, keeping with the winter theme with an embellished collar.
Pippa looked stunning and summery in an L.K. Bennett dress and a pink clutch at the Frost Summer Party Fundraiser in London in July 2016.
In May 2017, Pippa sported a printed dress by Erdem to attend a fundraising event in London.