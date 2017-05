Pippa Middleton Through the Years: See the Bride-to-Be's Most Elegant Looks (Including Her Alexander McQueen Bridesmaid Dress)

Ever since her sister Kate Middleton married Prince William, Pippa Middleton has been in the spotlight. This weekend, however, it's her turn to walk down the aisle. As we anticipate what she'll wear on her big day, we take a look back at her best ensembles, from her now-iconic Alexander McQueen bridesmaids dress to the flirty frocks she wears to Polo matches. While she may share a preppy, relaxed flair with her sister, Pippa has a style all her own, regularly playing with shorter skirt lengths thank Kate and even a plunging neckline. But it's never inappropriate for the sister of a princess--Pippa Middleton has mastered the art of looking poised even in the most casual of ensembles. Here, a look back at the British socialite's 15 best fashion moments over the years.