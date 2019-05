This first Monday in May might be all about Camp at the Met Gala , but on Thursday night, at the Prada headquarters in a former piano factory in Midtown Manhattan, Miuccia Prada took models Gigi Hadid Kaia Gerber , show opener Kyla Ramsey, and more back to school. The designer's Resort 2020 show renounced extravagance with a return to simplicity, Prada style: piles of colorful and preppy patterns and plaids, classic and extremely wearable blazers and coats, loose and long shirts and roomy, prairie-esque dresses. All this expertly-crafted naiveté was accented by patent leather Mary Janes and lightning bolts of eye makeup in shades like orange and sky blue by makeup artist Pat McGrath. Surely, the haute schoolgirl vibes were appreciated by the likes of, say, Sadie Sink , who sat front row with her Stranger Things costars, as well as Lucy Boynton, Kelela, Elle Fanning, Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, and more. See everything that went down inside and backstage, here.