Resort 2020

Backstage at Prada's Resort 2020 Show: Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber Go Back to School

This first Monday in May might be all about Camp at the Met Gala, but on Thursday night, at the Prada headquarters in a former piano factory in Midtown Manhattan, Miuccia Prada took models Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, show opener Kyla Ramsey, and more back to school. The designer's Resort 2020 show renounced extravagance with a return to simplicity, Prada style: piles of colorful and preppy patterns and plaids, classic and extremely wearable blazers and coats, loose and long shirts and roomy, prairie-esque dresses. All this expertly-crafted naiveté was accented by patent leather Mary Janes and lightning bolts of eye makeup in shades like orange and sky blue by makeup artist Pat McGrath. Surely, the haute schoolgirl vibes were appreciated by the likes of, say, Sadie Sink, who sat front row with her Stranger Things costars, as well as Lucy Boynton, Kelela, Elle Fanning, Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, and more. See everything that went down inside and backstage, here.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show
Melodie Jeng
1/30

Gigi Hadid backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
2/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
3/30

Kaia Gerber backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
4/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
5/30

Kyla Ramsey backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
6/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
7/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
8/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
9/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
10/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
11/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
12/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
13/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
14/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
15/30

Gigi Hadid backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
16/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
17/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
18/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
19/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
20/30

Lineisy Montero backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
21/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
22/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
23/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
24/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
25/30

Kaia Gerber backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
26/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
27/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
28/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
29/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Melodie Jeng
30/30

Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.

Keywords

BackstageResortPrada