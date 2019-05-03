Gigi Hadid backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Kaia Gerber backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Kyla Ramsey backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Gigi Hadid backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Lineisy Montero backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Kaia Gerber backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.
Backstage at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019. Photograph by Melodie Jeng for W Magazine.