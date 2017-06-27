Lucy Hale arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards wearing a mini dress with chunky heels and a matching necklace.
Shay Mitchell attends the DKNY Spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell arrive for the 3rd Annual Los Angeles Haunted Hayride VIP Premiere Night.
Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Kat Graham, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell attend the 2011 Young Hollywood Awards.
Ashley Benson arrives for Ubisoft Presents The Launch Of Just Dance 4 in a sheer top and ripped jeans.
Troian Bellisario arrives at the ABC Family West Coast Upfronts party in a sparrow-printed dress.
Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario arrive at the Pretty Little Liars celebrates Halloween episode watch party.
Lucy Hale attends the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in a stunning red gown.
Sasha Pieterse poses with the Choice TV Drama award for Pretty Little Liars at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards,
Troian Bellisario attends the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a lace and tulle gown.
hay Mitchell attends the MTV EMA's 2015 in a cream gown with a matching choker.
Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Ray, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, and Shay Mitchell take home the award for Choice TV Drama Show.
Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Ian Harding, Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2016.
Shay Mitchell attends the Open Roads World Premiere of Mother's Day in a pale-hued dress.
Lucy Hale attends the celebration for Pretty Little Liars final season in a revealing crop top.
Ashley Benson attends the celebration for Pretty Little Liars final season in a lace-up jumpsuit.
Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Ian Harding and Andrea Parker attend The Paley Center for Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest.
Shay Mitchell arrives at an event in Los Angeles in a revealing cut-out jumpsuit.
Lucy Hale attends a fan event in a mixed polka dot dress with bright blue pumps.
Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, I. Marlene King, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, and Sasha Pieterse attend the Freeform 2017 Upfront.
Ashley Benson attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Lucy Hale attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City.
Shay Mitchell attends the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood launches "Pretty Little Liars: Made Here" held at Warner Bros. Studios on June 14, 2017 in Burbank, California.
Troian Bellisario attends the 15th Annual Benefit Gala, 'An Evening Unmasking Eating Disorders' hosted by The National Eating Disorder Association at The Pierre Hotel on June 15, 2017 in New York City.
Ashley Benson attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
Lucy Hale attends The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - Arrivals at Liberty State Park on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey
Shay Mitchell arrives at the 2017 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.