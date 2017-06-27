Very Pretty Little Liars

The Prettiest Red Carpet Looks by the Cast of Pretty Little Liars

Over the course of seven seasons, Pretty Little Liars has provided plenty of memorable style moments, from over-the-top Halloween costumes to full Homecoming Dance looks that feel more couture than department store. Off-screen the cast has evolved just as much as their fictional counterparts. The actresses who make up the show's titular liars—Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, and Troian Bellisario—are never ones to shy away from a daring red carpet look, whether it be statement making dark lipstick, mixed prints, or a cut-out jumpsuit. When posing together on the step and repeat, the actresses look perfectly in sync without being too matchy-matchy, a perk of working together for the better half of the last decade. Click through for some of their most memorable red carpet looks from over the years, as the series comes to a close tonight.
2010
Getty
2010

Lucy Hale arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards wearing a mini dress with chunky heels and a matching necklace.

Getty
2011

Shay Mitchell attends the DKNY Spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Getty
2011

Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell arrive for the 3rd Annual Los Angeles Haunted Hayride VIP Premiere Night.

Getty
2011

Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Kat Graham, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell attend the 2011 Young Hollywood Awards.

Getty
2012

Ashley Benson arrives for Ubisoft Presents The Launch Of Just Dance 4 in a sheer top and ripped jeans.

Getty
2012

Troian Bellisario arrives at the ABC Family West Coast Upfronts party in a sparrow-printed dress.

Getty
2013

Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario arrive at the Pretty Little Liars celebrates Halloween episode watch party.

Getty
2014

Lucy Hale attends the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in a stunning red gown.

Getty
2014

Sasha Pieterse poses with the Choice TV Drama award for Pretty Little Liars at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards,

Getty
2014

Troian Bellisario attends the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a lace and tulle gown.

Getty
2015

hay Mitchell attends the MTV EMA's 2015 in a cream gown with a matching choker.

Getty
2015

Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Ray, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, and Shay Mitchell take home the award for Choice TV Drama Show.

Getty
2016

Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Ian Harding, Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2016.

Getty
2016

Shay Mitchell attends the Open Roads World Premiere of Mother's Day in a pale-hued dress.

Getty
2016

Lucy Hale attends the celebration for Pretty Little Liars final season in a revealing crop top.

Getty
2016

Ashley Benson attends the celebration for Pretty Little Liars final season in a lace-up jumpsuit.

Getty
2017

Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Shay Mitchell, Ian Harding and Andrea Parker attend The Paley Center for Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest.

Getty
2017

Shay Mitchell arrives at an event in Los Angeles in a revealing cut-out jumpsuit.

Getty
2016

Lucy Hale attends a fan event in a mixed polka dot dress with bright blue pumps.

Getty
2017

Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, I. Marlene King, Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, and Sasha Pieterse attend the Freeform 2017 Upfront.

Getty
2017

Ashley Benson attends the 70th Anniversary screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France.

Getty
2017

Lucy Hale attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
Shay Mitchell attends the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood launches "Pretty Little Liars: Made Here" held at Warner Bros. Studios on June 14, 2017 in Burbank, California.

Getty
Troian Bellisario attends the 15th Annual Benefit Gala, 'An Evening Unmasking Eating Disorders' hosted by The National Eating Disorder Association at The Pierre Hotel on June 15, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
Ashley Benson attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
Lucy Hale attends The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic - Arrivals at Liberty State Park on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey

Getty
Shay Mitchell arrives at the 2017 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on June 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

