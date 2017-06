Over the course of seven seasons, Pretty Little Liars has provided plenty of memorable style moments, from over-the-top Halloween costumes to full Homecoming Dance looks that feel more couture than department store. Off-screen the cast has evolved just as much as their fictional counterparts. The actresses who make up the show's titular liars—Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson , Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, and Troian Bellisario —are never ones to shy away from a daring red carpet look, whether it be statement making dark lipstick, mixed prints, or a cut-out jumpsuit. When posing together on the step and repeat, the actresses look perfectly in sync without being too matchy-matchy, a perk of working together for the better half of the last decade. Click through for some of their most memorable red carpet looks from over the years, as the series comes to a close tonight.