Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2020 Was All About Razor-Sharp Office Looks

Kaia Gerber is not an '80s baby, nor is she even a '90s baby, but in Proenza Schouler's Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week runway show, she certainly looked the part. The looks on display were a demonstration in combining razor sharp tailoring with folded fabrics for an '80s power-suit looks that a gen-Z runway scion like Gerber could pull off without a hitch. See more of the oversized shoulders and high-waisted trousers (and of course, plenty of Birkenstocks to give the outfits a more casual and comfortable edge) from that designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez offered on the runway, here.
Proenza Schouler SS20 show
Backstage at the Proenza Schouler SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019. Photograph by Hatnim Lee for W Magazine.

On the runway at the Proenza Schouler SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019. Photograph by Hatnim Lee for W Magazine.

