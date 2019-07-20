Party People

Inside Opening Night of Ray's, Justin Theroux's New Dive Bar

It's been quite sometime from the heyday of celebrity-owned bars, whether it be Britney Spears's NYLA or Jessica Biel's Au Fudge (RIP to both). But now, Justin Theroux is throwing his hat into the ring with Ray's, a dive bar in New York that promises to be your favorite new watering hole. If the opening night was any indication, it's already making good on that promise, drawing out a crowd that included Mark Ronson and, of course, Theroux himself. Meanwhile, outside of the city, the party scene heated up in the Hamptons, with a number of parties from Gwyneth Paltrow's latest Goop event to John Legend's must-see performance at The Surf Lodge. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
LAUNCH PARTY FOR RAY’S :THE LES DIVIEST NEW DIVE BAR
David X Prutting/BFA.com
Justin Theroux attends the opening of Ray’s in New York, NY.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Hannah Thomson
Naomi Watts and Gwenyth Paltrow attend Gwyneth Paltrow hosts launch of goop MRKT Sag Harbor with Ketel One Botanical.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
Kerwin Frost attends a pre-launch party to celebrate the Lacoste x GOLF le FLEUR collection.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Thomas Lee attends a pre-launch party to celebrate the Lacoste x GOLF le FLEUR collection.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Kit Keenan and Cynthia Rowley attend the Cynthia Rowley Surf Camp x VieVite Dinner at The Surf Lodge.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
Lucy Boynton attends Saks Fifth Avenue President Marc Metrick, VOGUE and Lucy Boynton host an intimate dinner at a private estate in Sagaponack.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Alexandra Shipp attends Coach Celebrates Art Of Signature Pop-Up Opening in Los Angeles.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Poppy Delevingne attends Poppy Delevingne and Agnona Creative Director Simon Holloway along with Bergdorf Goodman hosted a dinner to celebrate the launch of Agnona's Eternals Collection.

Hagop Kalaidjian & Mike Vitelli/
Natalie Laura Mering of Weyes Blood performs at a party to celebrate the Gucci x Melet Mercantile shop in Montauk, NY.

Hagop Kalaidjian & Mike Vitelli/
Sienna Miller attends a party to celebrate the Gucci x Melet Mercantile shop in Montauk, NY.

Hagop Kalaidjian & Mike Vitelli/
Dani Miller attends a party to celebrate the Gucci x Melet Mercantile shop in Montauk, NY.

Jared Siskin
Mischa Barton attends Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society Host A Hamptons After Party For "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at Moby's on July 13, 2019 in East Hampton, NY.

David X Prutting & Zach Hilty/BF
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attend BOSS and Porsche host a joint event in New York.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
John Legend performs at LVE Wines presents a concert by John Legend at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Jayma Cardoso attends Surfrider Foundation's One Ocean Benefit in Montauk, NY.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
Brandon Boyd attends the Brandon Boyd art show at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
Cameron Crowe and Amy Heckerling attend Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society Host The After Party For "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at Jimmy At The James Hotel on July 16, 2019 in New York.

Ilya S. Savenok
Gigi Hadid attends the WARDROBE.NYC launch of Release 04 DENIM & Levi's® Collaboration on July 17, 2019 in New York City.

