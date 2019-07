Inside Opening Night of Ray's, Justin Theroux's New Dive Bar

It's been quite sometime from the heyday of celebrity-owned bars, whether it be Britney Spears's NYLA or Jessica Biel's Au Fudge (RIP to both). But now, Justin Theroux is throwing his hat into the ring with Ray's, a dive bar in New York that promises to be your favorite new watering hole. If the opening night was any indication, it's already making good on that promise, drawing out a crowd that included Mark Ronson and, of course, Theroux himself. Meanwhile, outside of the city, the party scene heated up in the Hamptons, with a number of parties from Gwyneth Paltrow's latest Goop event to John Legend's must-see performance at The Surf Lodge. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.