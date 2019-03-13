Revisit the Late Ren Hang's Provocative Photographic Legacy

Ren Hang, Untitled, China, 2015. Featured in the exhibition "Love, Ren Hang," on view at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through May 26, 2019.
Ren Hang, Untitled. Featured in the exhibition "Love, Ren Hang," on view at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through May 26, 2019.
Ren Hang, Untitled. Featured in the exhibition "Love, Ren Hang," on view at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through May 26, 2019.
Ren Hang, Untitled, China, 2015. Featured in the exhibition "Love, Ren Hang," on view at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through May 26, 2019.
Ren Hang, Untitled, 2011. Featured in the exhibition "Love, Ren Hang," on view at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through May 26, 2019.
Ren Hang, Untitled, 2016. Featured in the exhibition "Love, Ren Hang," on view at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through May 26, 2019.
Ren Hang, Untitled, China, 2015. Featured in the exhibition "Love, Ren Hang," on view at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris through May 26, 2019.