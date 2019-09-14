Renell Medrano's Photographs Capture The Power of Wigs

Renell Medrano, Nisaa, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Malachai and Imani, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Untitled, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Kim, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Ian Isiah, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Sundari, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Untitled, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Dev Hynes, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Aaliyah and Jupiter, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Aweng, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Malachai, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Jabari and Aaliyah, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Untitled, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Untitled, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Fatima, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Sienna, 2019. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Untitled, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.
Renell Medrano, Aweng, 2018. Featured in the exhibition "Peluca," on view at Milk Studios in New York City through September 15, 2019.