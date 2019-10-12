Fashion

In the Mood for… Retro Fall Fashion

Embrace fall’s retro trend with warm hues, sultry suedes, and body-con silhouettes. Let these iconic images from the W archives be your guide.
Hailey Bieber
Colin Dodgson
Hailey Bieber photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, May 2019.

Alasdair McLellan
Adwoa Aboah and Cara Delevingne photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2014.

Juergen Teller
Lily Cole photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2008.

Venetia Scott
Malgosia Bela photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, August 2014.

Alasdair McLellan
Nicole Kidman photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, August 2017.

Alasdair McLellan
Lindsey Wixson photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2011.

Colin Dodgson
Demna Gvasalia, Lotta Volkova and DJ Clara 3000 photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, April 2016.

Roe Ethridge
Bette Franke photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, September 2013.

Alasdair McLellan
Irina Shayk photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.

Alex Prager
Cate Blanchett photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, June 2018.

Jamie Hawkesworth
Photograph by Jamie Hawkesworth for W Magazine, November 2016.

Steven Meisel
Gigi Hadid photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2015.

Steven Klein
Photograph by Steven Klein for W Magazine, May 2016.

Juergen Teller
Oprah Winfrey photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

Alex Prager
Irina Lazareanu and Jessica Joffe photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, November 2010.

Collier Schorr
Kris Grikaite photographed by Collier Schorr for W Magazine, September 2017.

Juergen Teller
Kerry Washington photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2013.

Roe Ethridge
Edita Vilkeviciute photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, June 2015.

Ryan McGinley
Photograph by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, June 2007.

Alasdair McLellan
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, March 2016.

