See Every Look From Rihanna's First Fenty Collection

A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.