See Every Look From Rihanna's First Fenty Collection

This week in Paris, designer heavyweights ranging from Simon Porte Jacquemus to Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior flocked to greet and pay their respects to the newest member of their ranks: Rihanna, who's now the first woman of color to helm a maison under the world's largest luxury group, LVMH. After months of rumors, her luxury fashion line Fenty,is now finally official; she unveiled its first-ever collection, Release 5-19, with models like Adesuwa Aighewi and Paloma Elsesser. (Though none, of course, managed to look as good wearing Fenty as Rihanna herself, who flitted about in a structured blazer-style mini dress.) The bulk of the pieces stick to a similarly short hemline; plenty, like a massive jean jacket-style dress, which calls to mind the work of one of the emerging designers Rihanna has long championed, Matthew Adams Dolan, are also defined by oversized silhouettes. According to the New York Times, the collection ranges in price from around $200 to $1,500—figures that Rihanna is well aware haven't received the warmest welcome from her fans. "The lower priced pieces are in there, too, and that was so important to me, but so was building a business based on quality. And real quality costs," she told the Times. "Luxury couldn’t be something that cost 30 bucks." (Though she did succeed in getting luxury to range up to size 14.) See all 18 looks that serve as the first glimpse of Fenty, here.
Rihanna wearing a white Fenty dress
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
A look from the first Fenty collection designed by artistic director Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Release 5-19.

Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
Courtesy of Fenty
