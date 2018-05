Rihanna at the Met Gala: See All Of Her Red Carpet Looks

Wherever she is going, Rihanna always seems to impress with her noteworthy looks. Whether she is making a statement leaving a restaurant with wine glass in hand, or showing off her own Fenty x Puma designs, she is consistently one to watch both on and off the red carpet. Rihanna has blessed us with some insane style moments, the Met Gala being no exception. Her past Met Gala looks vary from a tailored suit in 2009, to a revealing Stella McCartney white two-piece gown in 2014. On the 2015 red carpet, Rihanna was undeniably one of the best dressed in attendance wearing a yellow Guo Pei gown with an insanely elaborate train and a matching headpiece that made headlines and may be one of the most memorable MET Gala looks of all time. In 2017, she stole the show again in Comme des Garcons. Here is a look back at Rihanna at the Gala from 2007 to 2017.