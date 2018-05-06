Rihanna at the Met Gala: See All Of Her Red Carpet Looks

At 2007’s MET Gala, “Poiret: King of Fashion”, Rihanna wore a white Georges Chakra gown with silver embellishments, paired with mesh gloves. She carried a red rose as an additional accessory.
Rihanna chose a Dolce & Gabbana suit and bow tie paired with black stilettos for 2009’s “The Model as Muse” Met Gala.
Wearing a black lace Stella McCartney gown at the 2011 MET Gala, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”, Rihanna accessorized with a long side-braid and emerald earrings.
Rihanna in Tom Ford attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2012.
Rihanna in Stella McCartney attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala on May 5, 2014.
Rihanna attends the 2015 MET Gala “China Through The Looking Glass” wearing a yellow gown designed by Guo Pei who said that “only women who have the confidence of a queen could wear it.”
Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
