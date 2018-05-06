Met Gala 2018

Rihanna at the Met Gala: See All Of Her Red Carpet Looks

Wherever she is going, Rihanna always seems to impress with her noteworthy looks. Whether she is making a statement leaving a restaurant with wine glass in hand, or showing off her own Fenty x Puma designs, she is consistently one to watch both on and off the red carpet. Rihanna has blessed us with some insane style moments, the Met Gala being no exception. Her past Met Gala looks vary from a tailored suit in 2009, to a revealing Stella McCartney white two-piece gown in 2014. On the 2015 red carpet, Rihanna was undeniably one of the best dressed in attendance wearing a yellow Guo Pei gown with an insanely elaborate train and a matching headpiece that made headlines and may be one of the most memorable MET Gala looks of all time. In 2017, she stole the show again in Comme des Garcons. Here is a look back at Rihanna at the Gala from 2007 to 2017.
At 2007’s MET Gala, “Poiret: King of Fashion”, Rihanna wore a white Georges Chakra gown with silver embellishments, paired with mesh gloves. She carried a red rose as an additional accessory.

Rihanna chose a Dolce & Gabbana suit and bow tie paired with black stilettos for 2009’s “The Model as Muse” Met Gala.

Wearing a black lace Stella McCartney gown at the 2011 MET Gala, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty”, Rihanna accessorized with a long side-braid and emerald earrings.

Rihanna in Tom Ford attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2012.

Rihanna in Stella McCartney attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala on May 5, 2014.

Rihanna attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014.

Rihanna attends the 2015 MET Gala “China Through The Looking Glass” wearing a yellow gown designed by Guo Pei who said that “only women who have the confidence of a queen could wear it.”

Rihanna attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015

Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

