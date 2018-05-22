Installation view of Robert Indiana's ONE through ZERO at Paul Kasmin Gallery, 2018.
Installation view of "Robert Indiana: Beyond LOVE," on view September 2013 through January 2014 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.
Installation view of Robert Indiana's LOVE WALL at Paul Kasmin Gallery, 2018.
Installation view of Robert Indiana's One Through Zero at The Glass House, Connecticut.
Robert Indiana, Call Me Ishmael, 1964. Wood, iron, gesso, and oil on wood.
Robert Indiana, Terror in November, 2000.
Installation view of "Robert Indiana: Beyond LOVE," on view September 2013 through January 2014 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.
Robert Indiana's famous LOVE, on view in London at the site of the 1993 IRA bombing.
Robert Indiana at his home in Vilenhaven, Maine, 2011.