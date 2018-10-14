Actress Rowan Blanchard arrives at 2011 Youth Rock Awards at Avalon on December 7, 2011 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Actress Rowan Blanchard attends the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Bully" at the Mann Chinese 6 on March 26, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard arrives at DigiFest LA at Hollywood Palladium on December 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the 50th Anniversary of "Mary Poppins" at AFI FEST 2013 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 9, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard arrives at The Actor's Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex on December 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 25th Annual "A Time for Heroes" celebration at The Bookbindery on October 19, 2014 in Culver City, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the T.J. Martell Foundation Family Day held at CBS Studios - Radford on November 16, 2014 in Studio City, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard arrives at the opening night green carpet for 'WICKED' at the Pantages Theatre on December 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends FORWARD By Elyse Walker and CFDA 2015 Rising Talent Launch Event on November 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 9, 2015 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard arrives at the International Women's Media Foundation Courage Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 27, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the "Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite" show on December 6, 2016 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard arrives at Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the premiere of "Woodshock" at ArcLight Cinemas on September 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends The Teen Vogue Summit LA: Keynote Conversation with A Wrinkle In Time director Ava Duvernay and actresses Rowan Blanchard and Storm Reid on December 2, 2017 in Playa Vista, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 on March 6, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends David Yurman Pinky Ring Event on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Rowan Blanchard attends the Chloe show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.