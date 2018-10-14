How Rowan Blanchard Became One of Hollywood’s Brightest Fashion Stars

It was in 2014 when Rowan Blanchard broke out with her starring role on Girl Meets World. At the time, Blanchard was just 11 years old, and her wardrobe reflected that of a Disney Channel pre-teen coming into her own: plenty of princess dresses, sneakers, and frilled skirts.

Since then, Blanchard has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actresses, as well as a respected activist. She’s also transformed into one of most exciting stars to watch on the red carpet, thanks to her genuine love of fashion and partnership with stylist Chris Horan. Over the past year, she’s donned everything from neon Calvin Klein to lacy Rodarte—and even walked the runway at Miu Miu’s resort show, going on to later star in the line’s ad campaign. Here, take a look back at Blanchard’s style evolution.

2023: Variety Power of Women Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Blanchard put a sultry spin on the business look for Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event.

2023: New York Fashion Week Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Outside of Proenza Schouler’s catwalk presentation, Blanchard made a statement in a sheer maxi dress.

2023: New York Fashion Week Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The actress was in a vision in red for Rodarte’s runway show in 2023.

2023: Poker Face Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Vintage Versace was Blanchard’s look of choice for the 2023 Poker Face premiere.

2023: Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Opening Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The actress put on an edgy display in this latex set for the 2023 Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening.

2022: Russian Doll Premiere Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images Blanchard delighted in this pastel yellow dress from Connor Ives for the 2022 Russian Doll premiere.

2022: The Art of Rodarte Opening Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchard wore patterned Rodarte for the brand’s The Art of Rodarte opening in 2022.

2022: Crush Premiere Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress put a modern spin on the ’20s flapper look with this fringed, yellow dress for the Crush premiere in 2022.

2021: Paris Fashion Week Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchard was a Y2K dream come true for Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2021.

2020: InStyle Golden Globes After Party Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images The sparkle of Blanchard’s necklace perfectly meshed with her two-toned sequined gown.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images The star dazzled in this psychedelic Iris Van Herpen number for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2019: Tiffany & Co. Event Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchard opted for this statement, sequined gown for a 2019 Tiffany & Co. event.

2019: New York Fashion Week Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchard mixed ruffles and leather for the Coach runway show in 2019.

2018: Paris Fashion Week Getty Images Blanchard was wrapped to perfection in this mini bow dress for Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2018 show.

2018: David Yurman Event Getty Images The star packed on the florals in a big way for a David Yurman event in 2018.

2017: Paris Fashion Week Getty Images Blanchard attended the 2017 Chloé show in a knit turtleneck and red maxi dress.

2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala Getty Images Blanchard dazzled in a two-toned Gucci look for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

2016: Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Getty Images For the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Blanchard opted for a satin maxi dress and peep-toe heels.

2015: Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Getty Images Blanchard looked chic in an off-the-shoulder top for Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards in 2015.

2015: CFDA Rising Talent Launch Event Getty Images In 2015, Blanchard attended a CFDA event in an eclectic mini dress and patent loafers.

2014: DigiFest LA Getty Images The actress posed on the 2014 DigiFest LA step and repeat in a leather, overall-style dress and a plaid top.

2013: Mary Poppins Premiere Getty Images Blanchard attended the premiere of Mary Poppins in a ruffle skirt, ballet flats, and a striped top.

2012: Bully Premiere Getty Images For the Bully premiere, Blanchard showed up in a brown dress and ballet flats.

2011: Youth Rock Awards Getty Images The pre-teen actress hit the 2011 Youth Rock Awards red carpet in a pink lace-up dress.