How Rowan Blanchard Became One of Hollywood’s Brightest Fashion Stars

It was in 2014 when Rowan Blanchard broke out with her starring role on
Girl Meets World. At the time, Blanchard was just 11 years old, and her wardrobe reflected that of a Disney Channel pre-teen coming into her own: plenty of princess dresses, sneakers, and frilled skirts.
Since then, Blanchard has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actresses, as well as a respected activist. She’s also transformed into one of most exciting stars to watch on the red carpet, thanks to her genuine love of fashion and partnership with stylist Chris Horan. Over the past year, she’s donned everything from neon Calvin Klein to lacy Rodarte—and even walked the runway at Miu Miu’s resort show, going on to later star in the line’s ad campaign. Here, take a look back at Blanchard’s style evolution.
2023:
Variety Power of Women Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Blanchard put a sultry spin on the business look for
Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event.
2023: New York Fashion Week
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Outside of Proenza Schouler’s catwalk presentation, Blanchard made a statement in a sheer maxi dress.
2023: New York Fashion Week
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
The actress was in a vision in red for Rodarte’s runway show in 2023.
2023:
Poker Face Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Vintage Versace was Blanchard’s look of choice for the 2023
Poker Face premiere.
2023:
Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Opening Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images
The actress put on an edgy display in this latex set for the 2023
Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening.
2022:
Russian Doll Premiere Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images
Blanchard delighted in this pastel yellow dress from Connor Ives for the 2022
Russian Doll premiere.
2022:
The Art of Rodarte Opening Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Blanchard wore patterned Rodarte for the brand’s
The Art of Rodarte opening in 2022. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress put a modern spin on the ’20s flapper look with this fringed, yellow dress for the
Crush premiere in 2022. Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Blanchard was a Y2K dream come true for Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2021.
2020:
InStyle Golden Globes After Party Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The sparkle of Blanchard’s necklace perfectly meshed with her two-toned sequined gown.
2020:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images
The star dazzled in this psychedelic Iris Van Herpen number for the 2020
Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
2019: Tiffany & Co. Event
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Blanchard opted for this statement, sequined gown for a 2019 Tiffany & Co. event.
2019: New York Fashion Week
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Blanchard mixed ruffles and leather for the Coach runway show in 2019.
Blanchard was wrapped to perfection in this mini bow dress for Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2018 show.
The star packed on the florals in a big way for a David Yurman event in 2018.
Blanchard attended the 2017 Chloé show in a knit turtleneck and red maxi dress.
2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala
Blanchard dazzled in a two-toned Gucci look for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
2016:
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
For the 2016
Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Blanchard opted for a satin maxi dress and peep-toe heels.
2015:
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Blanchard looked chic in an off-the-shoulder top for
Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards in 2015.
2015: CFDA Rising Talent Launch Event
In 2015, Blanchard attended a CFDA event in an eclectic mini dress and patent loafers.
The actress posed on the 2014 DigiFest LA step and repeat in a leather, overall-style dress and a plaid top.
2013:
Mary Poppins Premiere
Blanchard attended the premiere of
Mary Poppins in a ruffle skirt, ballet flats, and a striped top.
For the
Bully premiere, Blanchard showed up in a brown dress and ballet flats.
The pre-teen actress hit the 2011 Youth Rock Awards red carpet in a pink lace-up dress.
This article was originally published on
Oct. 14, 2018