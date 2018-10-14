FASHION

How Rowan Blanchard Became One of Hollywood’s Brightest Fashion Stars

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Rowan Blanchard attends Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New Yo...
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was in 2014 when Rowan Blanchard broke out with her starring role on Girl Meets World. At the time, Blanchard was just 11 years old, and her wardrobe reflected that of a Disney Channel pre-teen coming into her own: plenty of princess dresses, sneakers, and frilled skirts.

Since then, Blanchard has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actresses, as well as a respected activist. She’s also transformed into one of most exciting stars to watch on the red carpet, thanks to her genuine love of fashion and partnership with stylist Chris Horan. Over the past year, she’s donned everything from neon Calvin Klein to lacy Rodarte—and even walked the runway at Miu Miu’s resort show, going on to later star in the line’s ad campaign. Here, take a look back at Blanchard’s style evolution.

2023: Variety Power of Women
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchard put a sultry spin on the business look for Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event.

2023: New York Fashion Week
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Outside of Proenza Schouler’s catwalk presentation, Blanchard made a statement in a sheer maxi dress.

2023: New York Fashion Week
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The actress was in a vision in red for Rodarte’s runway show in 2023.

2023: Poker Face Premiere
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Vintage Versace was Blanchard’s look of choice for the 2023 Poker Face premiere.

2023: Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Opening
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress put on an edgy display in this latex set for the 2023 Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening.

2022: Russian Doll Premiere
Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Blanchard delighted in this pastel yellow dress from Connor Ives for the 2022 Russian Doll premiere.

2022: The Art of Rodarte Opening
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchard wore patterned Rodarte for the brand’s The Art of Rodarte opening in 2022.

2022: Crush Premiere
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress put a modern spin on the ’20s flapper look with this fringed, yellow dress for the Crush premiere in 2022.

2021: Paris Fashion Week
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchard was a Y2K dream come true for Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show in 2021.

2020: InStyle Golden Globes After Party
Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The sparkle of Blanchard’s necklace perfectly meshed with her two-toned sequined gown.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

The star dazzled in this psychedelic Iris Van Herpen number for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2019: Tiffany & Co. Event
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchard opted for this statement, sequined gown for a 2019 Tiffany & Co. event.

2019: New York Fashion Week
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blanchard mixed ruffles and leather for the Coach runway show in 2019.

2018: Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images

Blanchard was wrapped to perfection in this mini bow dress for Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2018 show.

2018: David Yurman Event
Getty Images

The star packed on the florals in a big way for a David Yurman event in 2018.

2017: Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images

Blanchard attended the 2017 Chloé show in a knit turtleneck and red maxi dress.

2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala
Getty Images

Blanchard dazzled in a two-toned Gucci look for the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

2016: Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Getty Images

For the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Blanchard opted for a satin maxi dress and peep-toe heels.

2015: Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Getty Images

Blanchard looked chic in an off-the-shoulder top for Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards in 2015.

2015: CFDA Rising Talent Launch Event
Getty Images

In 2015, Blanchard attended a CFDA event in an eclectic mini dress and patent loafers.

2014: DigiFest LA
Getty Images

The actress posed on the 2014 DigiFest LA step and repeat in a leather, overall-style dress and a plaid top.

2013: Mary Poppins Premiere
Getty Images

Blanchard attended the premiere of Mary Poppins in a ruffle skirt, ballet flats, and a striped top.

2012: Bully Premiere
Getty Images

For the Bully premiere, Blanchard showed up in a brown dress and ballet flats.

2011: Youth Rock Awards
Getty Images

The pre-teen actress hit the 2011 Youth Rock Awards red carpet in a pink lace-up dress.

