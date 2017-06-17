Scarlett Johansson Has Tried Just About Every Hairstyle in the Book, from Long Romantic Waves to an Edgy Blonde Pixie

A young Scarlett Johansson arrives fresh faced with with a mauve glossy lip at the Salute To American Heroes to Benefit The Fresh Air Fund in 1998.
Wearing her shoulder-length blonde hair in a sleek straight style, Johansson looked like an elegant young star at the Lisa Picard Is Famous film premiere in 2001.
Johansson wore her light brown locks in natural waves with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a natural glossy lip at the premiere of Orange County in 2002.
Back to blonde, Johansson wore her hair in a tousled up do with luminous skin and satin pink lip at the New York film premiere of The Island in 2002.
Looking elegant at the 58th International Cannes Film Festival in 2005, the actress wore her hair in a sleek up do with a swept over bangs, a light contour on the cheekbones and a glossy natural lip.
Romantic, '50s-inspired waves embellished with a hairpiece complimented Johansson's bold red lip and retro brows at the look at 63rd International Venice Film Festival in 2006.
Keeping her hair in tousled curls with a golden smoky eye and nude glossy lip, Johansson was glowing at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007.
Wearing her platinum blonde locks side-parted with an embellished hair clip, Johansson looked ready to party at a Louis Vuitton event in 2007.
Wearing her auburn brown locks swept over in soft curls with a dewy, luminous skin, Johansson looks romantic at the film premiere of the The Spirit.
Back to brunette, Johansson wore her dark hair in romantic curls at the Moet & Chandon's A Tribute To Cinema Party in 2009.
Johansson wore her short blonde hair in a sleek up do with a purple smoky eye and nude pink lip at the 64th Annual Tony Awards in 2010.
At the Spike TV's 5th annual "Guys Choice" Awards in 2011, Johansson wore her auburn hair in a tousled up do.
Wearing her newly tousled blonde locks in natural waves with a burnt copper smoky eye, Johansson looked sunny at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011.
Johansson wore her hair in a playful, braided up with a sleek cat and satin coral red lip at the Marvel Avengers London premiere in 2012.
Johansson wore her beachy, wavy hair with a dark grey smoky eye at the Captain America: The Winter Soldier press screening.
Johansson rocked the ultimate "wet" look at the 24th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2014.
Attending the The Avengers: Age Of Ultron premiere in London in 2015, Johansson wore a highlighted locks in a swept up tousled do with a golden smoky eye and a bold red lip.
Looking pretty in pink at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, Johansson wears a touch of cream blush on the cheeks with a baby pink lip.
Johansson opted for a more natural look at the Variety's Power Of Women Luncheon in 2016 with her brunette pixie slightly tousled with subtle gold eye and a pink nude lip.
At the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017, Johansson styled her pixie with tousled curls, a frosted silver smoky eye and a pink lip.
At the Paris premiere for Ghost In The Shell in 2017, Johansson wore her pixie side-parted with a shimmery golden smoky eye and a pink glossy lip.
Arriving at the 71st Annual Tony Awards, Johansson wears a shimmery taupe smoky eye with a sheer, nude lip.
At the New York premiere of Rough Night in 2017, the actress wore her blonde pixie in a sleek do with a dramatic cat eye and a berry pink lip.