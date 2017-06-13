Although one might expect Scarlett Johansson to take a mysterious, handsome date to her movie premieres, she opted for someone a little different this week. For the premiere of her new comedy Rough Night , Johansson took 72-year-old Geraldine Dodd from Oklahoma. In April, Dodd's grandson posted an old photo of his grandmother on Reddit, revealing that her younger self was the living image of ScarJo . The photo of young Dodd went viral, and as soon as it caught Johansson's attention, the actress invited Dodd to the Rough Night premiere. When Scarlett Johansson invites you to a movie premiere, the correct answer is "yes."

The two women were photographed smiling together on Rough Night 's red carpet in New York on Monday, showing off glitzy matching Judith Leiber Couture purses that read, "Hello, my name is Scarlett" and "Hello, my name is Geraldine." For the photos, they each held the purse bearing each other's name.

When Johansson first saw the photo of her doppelgänger, she sent Dodd's grandson a video of her response to the picture, which he shared on YouTube. "I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike, and I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap. I want to meet you in person," Johansson said in the video. She then suggested the two gals get drunk together. "I saw that you were, quote, 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let's have a drink, Geraldine."

The Rough Night star then made things a little more formal by inviting her to the film's premiere, and even offering to pay for her trip. "Do you want to come to see Rough Night with me? Be my guest?" Johansson asked. "We're a bunch of partying girls, so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square." Naturally, Dodd took her up on the offer, and the rest was history. Hopefully, her night at the premiere wasn't too rough.

