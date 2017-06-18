From Selena Gomez's Retro Bob to Gigi Hadid's Messy Waves, Here Are the Best Summer Beauty Instagrams of the Week

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk looks casual and summery with messy waves and a sheer nude lip.
Model Gigi Hadid showed off her sleek cat eye with a light contour on the cheekbones and a nude lip in a selfie.
Actress Gabrielle Union is au naturale and stunning in a makeup-free selfie.
Looking radiant with dewy, luminous skin, model Lily Aldridge wears her in a natural waves with a nude lip.
BFFs Gwyneth Paltrow and model Miranda Kerr posed wearing a subtle smoky eye with a hint of blush on the cheeks.
Model Isabeli Fontana showed off her poolside beauty wearing her hair in natural waves with a mini cat eye.
Supermodel Adriana Lima wore her long brunette locks down with a hint of shimmer on the eye.
Model Joan Smalls amped up her tousled waves and soft smoky eye with an embellished head scarf.
Model Barbara Palvin took a selfie to show off her natural waves, bare skin, and sheer nude lip.
Singer Selena Gomez perfectly pulled off a voluminous hairstyle, wearing her chic bob with a golden smoky eye and a coral lip.