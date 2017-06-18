View as SlideshowBest of Instagram

From Selena Gomez's Retro Bob to Gigi Hadid's Messy Waves, Here Are the Best Summer Beauty Instagrams of the Week

This week, our favorite models and actresses showed that a little goes a long way when it comes to summer beauty. While actress Gabrielle Union and models Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima bared their natural beauty with "makeup-free" selfies, models Elsa Hosk and Barbara Palvin showed how to perfectly wear messy, beachy waves. Models Gigi Hadid and Isabeli Fontana both wear subtle cat eyes, while actress Gwyneth Paltrow and model Miranda Kerr added a hint of pink blush to their fresh-faced looks. And Selena Gomez wore the ultimate summer glam look with her tousled bob and soft, coral lip. Here, a closer look at the 10 best Instagram beauty moments of the week.
Credit
Victoria&#39;s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk looks casual and summery with messy waves and a sheer nude lip.
Photo by @hoskelsa
1/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk looks casual and summery with messy waves and a sheer nude lip.

Photo by @gigihadid
2/10

Model Gigi Hadid showed off her sleek cat eye with a light contour on the cheekbones and a nude lip in a selfie.

Photo by @gabunion
3/10

Actress Gabrielle Union is au naturale and stunning in a makeup-free selfie.

Photo by @lilyaldridge
4/10

Looking radiant with dewy, luminous skin, model Lily Aldridge wears her in a natural waves with a nude lip.

Photo by @mirandakerr
5/10

BFFs Gwyneth Paltrow and model Miranda Kerr posed wearing a subtle smoky eye with a hint of blush on the cheeks.

Photo by @isabelifontana
6/10

Model Isabeli Fontana showed off her poolside beauty wearing her hair in natural waves with a mini cat eye.

Photo by @adrianalima
7/10

Supermodel Adriana Lima wore her long brunette locks down with a hint of shimmer on the eye.

Photo by @joansmalls
8/10

Model Joan Smalls amped up her tousled waves and soft smoky eye with an embellished head scarf.

Photo by @realbarbarapalvin
9/10

Model Barbara Palvin took a selfie to show off her natural waves, bare skin, and sheer nude lip.

Photo by @hungvanngo
10/10

Singer Selena Gomez perfectly pulled off a voluminous hairstyle, wearing her chic bob with a golden smoky eye and a coral lip.

Keywords

Selena GomezGigi HadidGabrielle UnionGwyneth PaltrowMiranda KerrLily AldridgeElsa HoskBarbara PalvinIsabeli FontanaAdriana LimaJoan Smalls