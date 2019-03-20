Street Style

The True Street Style Stars of Seoul Fashion Week Fall 2019 Are the Toddlers

Seoul Fashion Week distills the phrase "cool kids" to its core: the street style stars this season really were kids, and they were the most chic people to show up on the scene. In between the Fall 2019 shows, toddlers traipsed around in their beanies and streetwear (and the occasional plaid business casual look) to become the trendiest fashion week attendees of the season. Everyone else appeared to take their colorful, multi-patterned style cues from the kids as well. Here, some of the winning looks from this season's Seoul Fashion Week.
Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019. Photograph by Yeongmo Lee for W Magazine.
Seoul Fashion WeekStreet Style