Cara Delevingne, Heart-Stopper, 2016 W Magazine June/July Cover.
While a diamond eternity band might double as an engagement ring, this is an investment piece that is perfect for everyday wear, no engagement necessary. Buy now: Catbird Fairy Light ring, $880. catbirdnyc.com
Diamante earrings are a great piece to have on rotation for the holiday season, your birthday, or just because. Buy now: Dannijo Sade earrings, $300. dannijo.com
This playful bracelet is a true anti-Valentine’s day gift and is discreet enough to be worn to the office. Buy now: Alison Lou screw you bracelet, $1,210. alisonlou.com
With pink sapphires, this safety pin earring is a favorite of It girls like Kendall Jenner. Buy now: Anita Ko earring, $1,000. anitako.com
Choose any letter and a range of enamel shades from black to pink to customize a heart charm made just for you. Buy now: Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, $400. jenniferfisherjewelry.com
Treat yourself to diamond studs available in white topaz or black diamond. Buy now: Stella and Bow studs, $232. stellaandbow.com
Yi Collection’s chain rings make perfect layering pieces and also look great when worn alone. Buy now: Yi Collection diamond ring, $395. olivela.com
Layer this silver heart pendant necklace over a knit sweater or wear it as a statement necklace on it’s own. Buy now: Sophie Buhai necklace, $450. shop.nordstrom.com
These mini hoops shine brighter with a diamond. Buy now: EF Collection huggies, $550. efcollection.com
This simple diamond pendant necklace is truly timeless. Buy now: Bony Levy necklace, $595. shop.nordstrom.com
These sculptural gold earrings are a non-traditional take on the classic Valentine’s Day heart. Buy now: Jenny Bird earrings, $95. jenny-bird.com
Deck out your wrist with a selection of fun bracelets like this one from Roxanne Assoulin. Buy now: Roxanne Assoulin From the Heart bracelet, $110. roxanneassoulin.com
Wear this “je t’aime" ring as a daily reminder. Buy now: Nora Kogan ring, $395. shop.nordstrom.com
You’ll thank yourself all year long for these classic hoops with a removable drop. Buy now: Agmes hoops, $470. barneys.com
This major piece is the ultimate way to declare your love for yourself this Valentine’s day. Buy now: The Last Line topaz heart ring, $639. thisisthelast.com
This classic heart earring is the perfect gift for your best friend (or yourself). Buy now: Reliquia earrings, $155. shopbop.com
Upgrade your traditional pearl bracelet with this three-layer statement piece. Buy now: Mizuki triple wrap pearl bracelet, $1,995. mizukijewels.com
Give yourself a truly one of a kind gift with this signet ring that can be engraved with a drawing, words, or anything of your choice. Buy now: Missoma customizable signet ring, $103. missoma.com
Add this pendant to a chain necklace, bracelet or even a hoop earring. Buy now: Foundrae medallion, $895. ylang23.com
With pearls and a red heart, this handmade piece is cute enough to wear all year round. Buy now: Wald Berlin “Be my Lover” bracelet/anklet, $182. wald-berlin.de
Pink tourmalines, green sapphires and diamonds combine to create a beautiful earring that you so deserve. Buy now: Nana Fink Liz earrings, $6,800. nanafink.com
We love this layered charm necklace but you can also customize your own on Larkspur & Hawk’s website or in their studio in NYC. Buy now: Larkspur & Hawk Lady Emily necklace, $3,100. larkspurandhawk.com
You’ll never want to take off this delicate bangle with diamond accents. Buy now: Jemma Wynne bracelet, $1,890. mytheresa.com
This one of a kind necklace is customized with your own kiss mark and is available in a range of styles. Buy now: Nouvel Heritage Rock Crystal Kiss necklace, $1,800. nouvelheritage.com
This iconic Solange piece is the perfect casual cocktail ring. Buy now: Hot Lips by Solange, $235. modaoperandi.com
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.