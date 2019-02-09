Retail Therapy

Attention Single Ladies: The 25 Pieces of Jewelry to Buy Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, known to many of us as “singles awareness day,” is an annual reminder of the past year in love. While the cliché Valentine’s Day consists of a candlelit dinner, a dozen roses, and a box of chocolates gifted on a silver platter from your amour, you definitely don’t need someone else in order to partake. Take the day to celebrate self-love and treat yourself to a massage, manicure, or pair of diamond (or diamante) earrings, like glitzy baubles from Dannijo or a tanzanite heart ring from The Last Line. For inspiration, look to Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” music video and shop our alternative engagement ring guide if you’re in the market to gift yourself something major. As Meghan Markle wrote to herself before she became a Princess, “I think you need to be your own Valentine.” Shop below and buy yourself something way better than a box of chocolates. You deserve it.
Cara Delevingne, Heart-Stopper, 2016 W Magazine June/July Cover.
Photography by Mario Sorrenti. Styled by Edward Enninful.
1/26

Cara Delevingne, Heart-Stopper, 2016 W Magazine June/July Cover.

2/26

Catbird

While a diamond eternity band might double as an engagement ring, this is an investment piece that is perfect for everyday wear, no engagement necessary. Buy now: Catbird Fairy Light ring, $880. catbirdnyc.com

3/26

Dannijo

Diamante earrings are a great piece to have on rotation for the holiday season, your birthday, or just because. Buy now: Dannijo Sade earrings, $300. dannijo.com

4/26

Alison Lou

This playful bracelet is a true anti-Valentine’s day gift and is discreet enough to be worn to the office. Buy now: Alison Lou screw you bracelet, $1,210. alisonlou.com

5/26

Anita Ko

With pink sapphires, this safety pin earring is a favorite of It girls like Kendall Jenner. Buy now: Anita Ko earring, $1,000. anitako.com

6/26

Jennifer Fisher

Choose any letter and a range of enamel shades from black to pink to customize a heart charm made just for you. Buy now: Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, $400. jenniferfisherjewelry.com

7/26

Stella and Bow

Treat yourself to diamond studs available in white topaz or black diamond. Buy now: Stella and Bow studs, $232. stellaandbow.com

8/26

Yi Collection’s chain rings make perfect layering pieces and also look great when worn alone. Buy now: Yi Collection diamond ring, $395. olivela.com

9/26

Sophie Buhai

Layer this silver heart pendant necklace over a knit sweater or wear it as a statement necklace on it’s own. Buy now: Sophie Buhai necklace, $450. shop.nordstrom.com

10/26

EF Collection

These mini hoops shine brighter with a diamond. Buy now: EF Collection huggies, $550. efcollection.com

11/26

Bony Levy

This simple diamond pendant necklace is truly timeless. Buy now: Bony Levy necklace, $595. shop.nordstrom.com

12/26

Jenny Bird

These sculptural gold earrings are a non-traditional take on the classic Valentine’s Day heart. Buy now: Jenny Bird earrings, $95. jenny-bird.com

13/26

Roxanne Assoulin

Deck out your wrist with a selection of fun bracelets like this one from Roxanne Assoulin. Buy now: Roxanne Assoulin From the Heart bracelet, $110. roxanneassoulin.com

14/26

Nora Kogan

Wear this “je t’aime" ring as a daily reminder. Buy now: Nora Kogan ring, $395. shop.nordstrom.com

15/26

Agmes

You’ll thank yourself all year long for these classic hoops with a removable drop. Buy now: Agmes hoops, $470. barneys.com

16/26

The Last Line

This major piece is the ultimate way to declare your love for yourself this Valentine’s day. Buy now: The Last Line topaz heart ring, $639. thisisthelast.com

17/26

Reliquia

This classic heart earring is the perfect gift for your best friend (or yourself). Buy now: Reliquia earrings, $155. shopbop.com

18/26

Mizuki

Upgrade your traditional pearl bracelet with this three-layer statement piece. Buy now: Mizuki triple wrap pearl bracelet, $1,995. mizukijewels.com

19/26

Missoma

Give yourself a truly one of a kind gift with this signet ring that can be engraved with a drawing, words, or anything of your choice. Buy now: Missoma customizable signet ring, $103. missoma.com

20/26

Foundrae

Add this pendant to a chain necklace, bracelet or even a hoop earring. Buy now: Foundrae medallion, $895. ylang23.com

21/26

Wald Berlin

With pearls and a red heart, this handmade piece is cute enough to wear all year round. Buy now: Wald Berlin “Be my Lover” bracelet/anklet, $182. wald-berlin.de

22/26

Nana Fink

Pink tourmalines, green sapphires and diamonds combine to create a beautiful earring that you so deserve. Buy now: Nana Fink Liz earrings, $6,800. nanafink.com

23/26

Larkspur & Hawk

We love this layered charm necklace but you can also customize your own on Larkspur & Hawk’s website or in their studio in NYC. Buy now: Larkspur & Hawk Lady Emily necklace, $3,100. larkspurandhawk.com

24/26

Jemma Wynne

You’ll never want to take off this delicate bangle with diamond accents. Buy now: Jemma Wynne bracelet, $1,890. mytheresa.com

25/26

Nouvel Heritage

This one of a kind necklace is customized with your own kiss mark and is available in a range of styles. Buy now: Nouvel Heritage Rock Crystal Kiss necklace, $1,800. nouvelheritage.com

26/26

Solange

This iconic Solange piece is the perfect casual cocktail ring. Buy now: Hot Lips by Solange, $235. modaoperandi.com

