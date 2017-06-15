View as Slideshow

See Soko's Intimate Photo Diary of Her Enviably Stylish Trip to Italy

There's really no rest for the weary celeb style star. And the New York-based French musician-actress Soko has had a whirlwind beginning to her summer, turning up everywhere from the Gucci party for Alessandro Michele's first fragrance in Queens to the opening of Ian Schrager's Public hotel in the Lower East Side. So when she escaped to Bologna, Italy, for the premiere of Stéphanie Di Giusto's film La Danseuse, in which Soko stars as the American dance pioneer Loïe Fuller, at the Biografilm Festival this month, she took a few days to get away from the madness of New York. She shopped at the market, lazed around her hotel, and hung out with her parents, whom she also brought to the premiere. Of course, she brought along plenty of Gucci for the short trip—as well as a photographer, Kimberley Ross, to document her impossibly stylish getaway. See all the intimate pictures, here.
Soko, during her trip to Italy.
Photo by Kimberley Ross for W Magazine.
Soko, during her trip to Italy.

In Gucci at the red carpet for the premiere of her film La Danseuse at the Biografilm Festival at Unipol Arena. The festival's director, Andrea Romeo, is behind her.

After the gala, she attended a performance by her friends, the band Whitney.

Soko with the band Whitney.

While walking in the streets of Bologna, she stopped to buy some peaches.

More Bologna!

After her soundcheck, we stopped to snap some portraits...

... including this one.

At night, Soko played a DJ set.

The crowd was huge at Biografilm Park.

Soko and her fans at her DJ set.

Right after her set, I snapped a quick portrait before saying goodbye.

On our last day, we took some shots on the little balcony of her hotel room.

Then we went inside to shoot. Loot at the curtains in her bedroom.

At a dinner on a private terrace overlooking Bologna.

The last portrait, a polaroid at sunset.

