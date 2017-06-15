See Soko's Intimate Photo Diary of Her Enviably Stylish Trip to Italy

Soko, during her trip to Italy.
In Gucci at the red carpet for the premiere of her film La Danseuse at the Biografilm Festival at Unipol Arena. The festival's director, Andrea Romeo, is behind her.
After the gala, she attended a performance by her friends, the band Whitney.
Soko with the band Whitney.
While walking in the streets of Bologna, she stopped to buy some peaches.
More Bologna!
After her soundcheck, we stopped to snap some portraits...
... including this one.
At night, Soko played a DJ set.
The crowd was huge at Biografilm Park.
Soko and her fans at her DJ set.
Right after her set, I snapped a quick portrait before saying goodbye.
On our last day, we took some shots on the little balcony of her hotel room.
Then we went inside to shoot. Loot at the curtains in her bedroom.
At a dinner on a private terrace overlooking Bologna.
The last portrait, a polaroid at sunset.