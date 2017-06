See Soko's Intimate Photo Diary of Her Enviably Stylish Trip to Italy

There's really no rest for the weary celeb style star. And the New York-based French musician-actress Soko has had a whirlwind beginning to her summer, turning up everywhere from the Gucci party for Alessandro Michele's first fragrance in Queens to the opening of Ian Schrager's Public hotel in the Lower East Side. So when she escaped to Bologna, Italy, for the premiere of Stéphanie Di Giusto's film La Danseuse, in which Soko stars as the American dance pioneer Loïe Fuller, at the Biografilm Festival this month, she took a few days to get away from the madness of New York. She shopped at the market, lazed around her hotel, and hung out with her parents, whom she also brought to the premiere. Of course, she brought along plenty of Gucci for the short trip—as well as a photographer, Kimberley Ross, to document her impossibly stylish getaway. See all the intimate pictures, here.