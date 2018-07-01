Early aughts model of the moment Jessica Stam walks down the Sonia Rykiel runway for the Fall/Winter 2004 show in a barely-there sheer dress, with feminine ruffles. It's only up close that one can see the strips of fabric sewn on the dress in a cheeky manner, to accentuate the wearer's body. At today's L'Atelier show, de Libran re-invented the super sheer knit, added plumes of feathers and showed it with pants.