Spring Break Forever: How to Look Good While Acting Bad

Spring break is not an excuse to forget your sanity. Just because you're in, like, Daytona or Cabo, doesn't mean basic standards of humanity shouldn't apply to you anymore. There are ways to do dumb things right, ways to look modest while drinking to excess, ways to sun in blazing heat while looking cool, and most importantly, ways to be photographed as memorably beautiful while you do something regrettably abominable. Here, a little fashion inspiration for your spring break dreams from the W archives—starting with the ultimate Spring Breaker of them all, Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez
1/22

Selena Gomez photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, March 2016.

2/22

Kate Moss photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, February 2006.

3/22

Photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2012.

4/22

Fashion designer Valentino Garavani photographed by Tim Jenkins for W Magazine, September 1982.

5/22

Stella Maxwell and Irina Shayk photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.

6/22

Eva Mendes photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White, for W Magazine, July 2010.

7/22

Linda Evangelista photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, October 2008.

8/22

Petra Ecclestone photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, March 2012.

9/22

Sabine Getty photographed by Jason Schmidt for W Magazine, June 2016.

10/22

Kirsten Dunst photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, May 2014.

11/22

Joan Smalls photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, June 2013.

12/22

Jessica Biel photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, April 2012.

13/22

Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, March 2009.

14/22

Stella Tennant photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2011.

15/22

Photographed by Michael Thompson and styled by Lori Goldstein for W Magazine, May 2005.

16/22

Rianne Van Rompaey photographed by Colin Dodgson and styled by Sara Moonves for W Magazine, Holiday 2018.

17/22

Liya Kebede photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, June 2013.

18/22

Cara Delevingne photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, February 2013.

19/22

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

20/22

Naomi Campbell photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, September 2006.

21/22

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2015.

22/22

Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K for W Magazine, December 2013.

