Twenty Perfect Summer Dresses To Buy This Season

When it comes to the hot, summer months, the sundress is the ultimate answer when it comes to what to wear on those sweltering mornings. These one-and-done numbers are easy, breezy, and, best of all, will make you look perfectly put together in one foul swoop. These dresses will pull you together quickly and take you from morning errands to dinner—and not to mention they cut your packing time in half, as well as prevent any overweight luggage charges, when it comes to preparing for vacation. They also are appropriate for virtually every far off location, from a café in Paris to a hammock in Tulum, or just lounging at home. And there are virtually countless options, including those from sleepwear and beachwear label Three Graces London to the ultimate in chic basics, The Row. See our favorite twenty to shop now, here.
Protagonist Silk-Satin Midi dress $390, https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/904091/protagonist/silk-satin-midi-dress
Isabel Marant Oury Asymmetrical Sleeveless Dress $760, https://www.modaoperandi.com/isabel-marant-ss17/oury-asymmetrical-sleeveless-dress?size=undefined

Emilio Pucci Sleeveless Tiered Dress $1,465, https://www.modaoperandi.com/emilio-pucci-r18/sleeveless-tiered-dress

Realisation The Alexandra – Italia Spot $195, http://realisationpar.com/the-alexandra-italia-spot/

Khaite Leilani Crepe Dress $1,268, http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Khaite-Leilani-crepe-dress--1155365

La Double J Editions Ninfea One Love $680, https://www.ladoublej.com/shop/ldj-editions/ladoublej-editions-ninfea-one-love/

Brock Didier ruched cotton and silk-blend dress $2,290, http://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Brock-Collection-Didier-ruched-cotton-and-silk-blend-dress-1078252

Thierry Colson Raffia ruched cotton-blend voile dress $693, http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Thierry-Colson-Raffia-ruched-cotton-blend-voile-dress-1096439

Merlette Paraggi dress $420, https://merlettenyc.com/collections/frontpage/products/paraggi-dress?variant=30950847180

Doen Assam dress $258, https://shopdoen.com/collections/dresses/products/assam-dress-cream-multi?variant=25543592784

Zimmerman Gossamer floral-embroidered silk dress $969, http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Zimmermann-Gossamer-floral-embroidered-silk-dress-1082755

Lisa Marie Fernandez ruffled-hem broderie-anglaise cotton slip dress $800, http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Lisa-Marie-Fernandez-Ruffled-hem-broderie-anglaise-cotton-slip-dress-1080025

Rhode Resort Ella Floral-print cotton dress $365, http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Rhode-Resort-Ella-floral-print-cotton-dress-1088004

Loup Charmant Elba Silk Dress $685, http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Loup-Charmant-Elba-silk-dress-1083672

Three Graces London Almost a Honeymoon cotton dress $379, http://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Three-Graces-London-Almost-a-Honeymoon-cotton-dress-1162559

The Row Yellin stretch-cady maxi dress $1,709, [https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/918841/therow/yellin-stretch-cady-maxi-dress](https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/918841/therow/yellin-stretch-cady-maxi-dress)

Lemaire floral-print slip dress $850, https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/lemaire-floral-print-slip-dress-item-12128157.aspx?storeid=9729&from=listing&tglmdl=1&ffref=lppic12512

Magda Butrym Sheer knitted dress $1,748, [https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/magda-butrym-sheer-knitted-dress-item-12059518.aspx?utmsource=tZkYzve9Cvk&utmmedium=affiliate&utmcampaign=Linkshareus&utmcontent=10&utmterm=USNetwork](https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/magda-butrym-sheer-knitted-dress-item-12059518.aspx?utmsource=tZkYzve9Cvk&utmmedium=affiliate&utmcampaign=Linkshareus&utmcontent=10&utmterm=USNetwork)

onia Rykiel broderie anglaise-trimmed cotton-sateen shirt dress $960, [https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/912806/soniarykiel/broderie-anglaise-trimmed-cotton-sateen-shirt-dress](https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/912806/soniarykiel/broderie-anglaise-trimmed-cotton-sateen-shirt-dress)

Alaia Perforated cotton mini dress $3,360, https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/815095/Alaia/perforated-cotton-mini-dress

