The Most Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show Looks of All Time

What started as a simple way to fill airtime and keep attendees occupied while athletes take a well-needed break, the Super Bowl halftime show has emerged as one of the biggest American pop culture events of the year. Performing during the event is now one of the highest career milestones for the biggest musical acts in the world, which of course calls for special attention to their wardrobes. Diana Ross’s performance during the Super Bowl XXX halftime show back in 1996 demonstrated the fashion spectacular possibilities of the segment, and in more recent years acts have called in some of the top designers in the world to whip up custom performance wardrobes. From Madonna in Ricardo Tisci’s Givenchy to Lady Gaga in Versace, take a look back at some of the most iconic looks in halftime history.

1 Diana Ross at Super Bowl XXX Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images Diana Ross preforms during haft time of Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

2 Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Janet Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas.

3 James Brown at Super Bowl XXXI Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images James Brown performs during the half-time show for Super Bowl XXXI between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

4 Gwen Stefani of No Doubt at Super Bowl XXXVII Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage Gwen Stefani performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XXXVII football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

5 Prince at Super Bowl XLI Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc Prince performs at half time during Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears at Dolphins Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 4, 2007.

6 Gloria Estefan at Super Bowl XXXIII Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives Gloria Estefan performs at the Super Bowl XXXIII Halftime Show on January 31, 1999 in Miami.

7 Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, and Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, and Britney Spears on stage during MTV’s Superbowl halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on January 28, 2001.

8 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

9 Nicki Minaj, Madonna and M.I.A. at Super Bowl XLVI Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Nicki Minaj, Madonna and M.I.A. perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

10 Beyoncé at Super Bowl 50 Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images Beyonce performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

11 Destiny’s Child at Super Bowl XLVII Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

12 Katy Perry at Super Bowl XLIX Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

14 Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

16 Bad Bunny at Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

17 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.