Olympia Valance Models the Best of Australian Fashion Week

Strateas Carlucci

With Resort 2018, Strateas Carlucci made the case for patent leather—lavender patent leather, no less. It came in the form of slouchy bottoms, a memorable look in an altogether memorable collection. "[This season] explores what lies beneath," explained designers Peter Strateas and Mario-Luca Carlucci, citing inspiration from the Paris Metro and the work of the late Chinese artist Ren Hang. "Exploring the freedom, rebellion and playfulness reflected in Hang's work, this season celebrates the grit and beauty of the real world." You could certainly see the pieces—heavy separates, graphic t-shirts, and slouchy jumpsuits, among them—on the coolest girls in Paris. And that was the point. "The Strateas Calucci girl is strong and grounded," said the designers. "Street smart but elevated, she chooses sculptural and tailored silhouettes to take her through her day. Matching a utilitarian approach with an understated elegance, she is cool and collected, a little bit rebellious and owns her strength everyday."