This year, Cori 'Coco' Gauff became the youngest-ever player to qualify for Wimbledon , at just 15. What's more, she made it all the way to the fourth round, vanquishing one her heroes, Venus Williams, in her first match of the tournament. It's an impressive feat, no doubt—and one that has many predicting that Gauff will emerge the greatest of her generation. But looking back, many of the pros we idolize today—including Venus, Serena , Andy Roddick and Arthur Ashe—were also practically kids when they first stepped foot on the storied courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Here, a look back at the Wimbledon debuts of the sport's great champs.