Rafael Nadal, age 17, during his first Wimbledon competition on June 27, 2003 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Serena Williams, age 17, during her first Wimbledon competition during July, 1998, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Venus Williams, age 17, during her first Wimbledon competition during July of 1997, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Novak Djokovic, age 18, at his first Wimbledon competition in London on 25 June, 2005. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lindsay Davenport, age 18, competing in her first Wimbledon in June of 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Maria Sharapova, age 16, at her first Wimbledon competition in London on June 26, 2003. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Roger Federer, age 18, at his first Wimbledon in London, England, July 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Althea Gibson was the first black woman to compete in Wimbledon in 1950, at age 23. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Arthur Ashe competed in his first Wimbledon at age 16, in 1959. He's pictured here at age 25, competing in the 1968 Wimbledon competition. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Steffi Graf competed in her first Wimbledon tournament in 1984 at age 16. She's pictured here in July of 1987 at age 18. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Pete Sampras competed at his first Wimbledon match in 1988, at age 17. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Andy Roddick, age 19, at his first Wimbledon tournament in London on June 26th, 2001. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Cori 'Coco' Gauff became the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon at 15 years old in 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.