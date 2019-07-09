(Tennis) Ball Is Life

A Visual Retrospective of the First Wimbledon Matches For Today's Tennis Champions

This year, Cori 'Coco' Gauff became the youngest-ever player to qualify for Wimbledon, at just 15. What's more, she made it all the way to the fourth round, vanquishing one her heroes, Venus Williams, in her first match of the tournament. It's an impressive feat, no doubt—and one that has many predicting that Gauff will emerge the greatest of her generation. But looking back, many of the pros we idolize today—including Venus, Serena, Andy Roddick and Arthur Ashe—were also practically kids when they first stepped foot on the storied courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Here, a look back at the Wimbledon debuts of the sport's great champs.
Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon 2003
Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon 2003

Rafael Nadal, age 17, during his first Wimbledon competition on June 27, 2003 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Serena Williams, Wimbledon 1998

Serena Williams, age 17, during her first Wimbledon competition during July, 1998, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Venus Williams, Wimbledon 1997

Venus Williams, age 17, during her first Wimbledon competition during July of 1997, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2005

Novak Djokovic, age 18, at his first Wimbledon competition in London on 25 June, 2005. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Lindsay Davenport, Wimbledon 1994

Lindsay Davenport, age 18, competing in her first Wimbledon in June of 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maria Sharapova, Wimbledon 2003

Maria Sharapova, age 16, at her first Wimbledon competition in London on June 26, 2003. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Roger Federer, Wimbledon 1999

Roger Federer, age 18, at his first Wimbledon in London, England, July 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Althea Gibson, Wimbledon 1950

Althea Gibson was the first black woman to compete in Wimbledon in 1950, at age 23. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Arthur Ashe, Wimbledon 1959

Arthur Ashe competed in his first Wimbledon at age 16, in 1959. He's pictured here at age 25, competing in the 1968 Wimbledon competition. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Steffi Graf, Wimbledon 1984

Steffi Graf competed in her first Wimbledon tournament in 1984 at age 16. She's pictured here in July of 1987 at age 18. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pete Sampras, Wimbledon 1988

Pete Sampras competed at his first Wimbledon match in 1988, at age 17. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Andy Roddick, Wimbledon 2001

Andy Roddick, age 19, at his first Wimbledon tournament in London on June 26th, 2001. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Cori Gauff, Wimbledon 2019

Cori 'Coco' Gauff became the youngest player to qualify at Wimbledon at 15 years old in 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

