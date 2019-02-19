Costumes for the cabaret show Mugler Follies.
The model Carolyn Murphy photographed in (and out of) Thierry Mugler for Vogue Paris, 1996.
Gisele Bündchen, in a metallic Mugler number from 2018.
Lady Gaga in Mugler fall 1995, from his 20th anniversary collection, in the “Telephone” music video.
The model Audrey Marnay, in a gown from Mugler's spring 1997 haute couture Les Insectes collection.
The model Emma Sjöberg Wiklund on the set of George Michael’s “Too Funky” video, directed by Mugler, 1992.
Eva Herzigová on the set of George Michael’s “Too Funky” video, 1992.
Linda Evangelista on set of George Michael’s “Too Funky" video, 1992.
Thierry Mugler and Jerry Hall, 1996.
Sketches for looks from Mugler's spring 1992 Cowboys collection.
A look from Mugler's Les Insectes couture collection, spring 1997.
Kym in a look from Mugler's spring 1994 Longchamps collection in BLVD.
From Helmut Newton's catalogue for Mugler's fall 1998 Lingerie Revisited collection.
Jerry Hall in Mugler's spring 1997 Les Insectes couture collection.
Johanna wearing Mugler's 20th anniversary collection in American Vogue, November 1995.
Thierry Mugler's sketches for Witches costumes for La Tragédie de Macbeth, in Paris.
Claude Heidemayer photographed by Mugler in his fall 1998 Les Infernales collection.
Eva Herzigová photographed by Ellen von Unwerth behind the scenes at Mugler's spring 1993 show in Paris.
Mugler in New York in 1995.