Few creative partnerships are as exciting—or make quite as perfect sense—as the one between the actress Tilda Swinton and the photographer Tim Walker . The pair have worked together many times over the years, linking up their wild imaginations to channel the likes of David Bowie , Dominique de Menil, and Dame Edith Sitwell in avant-garde fashion editorials that conjure up alternate universes. Here, in honor of Swinton's birthday, we've compiled all of the wonderfully eccentric photographs Walker has taken of her in the pages of W.