Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger Show Was An Extravaganza for the Cast of Euphoria and Beyond

How do you keep a fashion show—on a Sunday night, no less—exciting? If you're Tommy Hilfiger, you enlist the help of Young Hollywood's most likely to succeed, Zendaya, to help turn it into a must-see spectacle. For the second iteration of TommyxZendaya, the duo presented a joyous show at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem. More block party than traditional runway show, the event included a live band and a cast of supermodels that ranged from Alek Wek to a pregnant Ashley Graham. And as for the front row? It may have been the most impressive of the week, with everyone from Gigi and Bella Hadid to the cast of Euphoria (naturally) taking it all in. Here, a closer look.