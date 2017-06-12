View as SlideshowTony Awards 2017

Tony Awards 2017: See What Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen, and More Wore On the Red Carpet

On Sunday evening, the best of Broadway and beyond took over Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the 71st annual Tony Awards. Hosted by Kevin Spacey, top shows of the year past will duke it out for top prizes, including Best Musical, where the nominees are Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Dear Evan Hansen, and Come From Away. The black tie affair kicked off with a red carpet bringing together the biggest stars of the stage, such as Cynthia Nixon, Cynthia Erivo, Condola Rashad, Eva Noblezada, and more. The annual event also brought out a slew of A-list actresses from the silver screen, as well as handful of models for good measure, including Chrissy Teigen, Candice Swanepoel, Liu Wen, and more. Here, a look at what everyone wore on the red carpet.
Scarlett Johansson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Scarlett Johansson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Cobie Smulders attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Sarah Paulson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Eva Noblezada attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Mimi Lien attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Anna Kendrick attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Condola Rashad attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Cynthia Nixon attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Uma Thurman attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Alek Wek attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Glenn Close attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Sara Bareilles attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Sally Field attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Laura Linney attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

Model Candice Swanepoel attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

