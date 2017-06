Tony Awards 2017: See What Scarlett Johansson, Chrissy Teigen, and More Wore On the Red Carpet

On Sunday evening, the best of Broadway and beyond took over Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the 71st annual Tony Awards. Hosted by Kevin Spacey, top shows of the year past will duke it out for top prizes, including Best Musical, where the nominees are Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Dear Evan Hansen , and Come From Away. The black tie affair kicked off with a red carpet bringing together the biggest stars of the stage, such as Cynthia Nixon, Cynthia Erivo, Condola Rashad, Eva Noblezada , and more. The annual event also brought out a slew of A-list actresses from the silver screen, as well as handful of models for good measure, including Chrissy Teigen, Candice Swanepoel, Liu Wen, and more. Here, a look at what everyone wore on the red carpet.