Cher's first "farewell" tour started 18 years ago, and yet she remains a constant on stage. Her "Classic Cher" residency tour kicks off its fourth leg later this summer in Las Vegas, and now she's making plans to conquer another stage. Albeit this time as a character.

Cher has announced that a musical based on her definitely worthy-of-a-musical life, titled Cher: The Musical , has been officially green-lit and will be making its way to Broadway in 2018. Naturally, the musical will be featuring a cornucopia of songs from Cher's extensive catalog and is being described by Deadline as a retelling of the star's life, from her "childhood in L.A. and singing backup vocals as a teenager, to her meeting with the late Sonny Bono in 1962, and how they made it to the top of the music business," and beyond. Cher's bona fide solo pop star and movie star status in her later years will also be explored in detail, and expect the likes of Bob Mackie, David Geffen, Gregg Allman, and Sigmund Freud to appear in the cast.

"Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️" Cher enthusiastically tweeted on Tuesday evening. "IT'll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018."

This follows up her initial tweet about the musical from January, where she sat through a table read of the script. "Just walked Of the musical✨💖✨I SOBBED & LAUGHED,& I WAS PREPARED NOT 2LIKE IT," she tweeted at the time. "AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS,& GAVE IT STANDING OVATION🎂."

With her arrival on Broadway, Cher—who recently brought the house down at the Billboard Music Awards—joins the growing list musicians who are taking their talents or life stories to the stage. It was just announced that Cyndi Lauper will be writing the music for Working Girl when it comes to Broadway, for instance, and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville musical is set to debut in New York in 2018.

Not to mention, Cher is only a Tony away from obtaining that highly coveted EGOT status. The stars seem to be aligning for her now, no?

Related: Billboard Music Awards 2017: Cher Wore Two Sparkly Looks from Her Own Archive to Accept Icon Award

See What's Trending in W Video: