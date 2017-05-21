On Sunday night, Cher lived up to her status as a living legend while accepting the aptly titled Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The superstar didn't even bother buying new outfits for the occasion either, instead choosing to dig through her own closet. She ended up choosing two extra sparkly outfits — and two wildly different wigs — to perform two of her biggest hits.

The 71-year-old powerhouse first took the stage to perform 1998's dance-pop hit "Believe" in a head-to-toe silver getup. She wore a short robe made out of nothing but silvery strands of jewels, which revealed a nude bra lined with matching metallic strands and covered with heart-shaped pasties. Cher accessorized with silver ankle boots and a platinum wig with magenta tips. The pop star previously wore this über-glamorous outfit on her Dressed to Kill U.S. tour in 2014, according to the Huffington Post.

Then, after singer Gwen Stefani introduced Cher, detailing her rise to fame and lasting impact on the music industry, the "Goddess of Pop" took the stage once again, this time to perform "If I Could Turn Back Time." She went digging through her archives yet again for her second look, wearing a rendition of the iconic black jumpsuit she wore in the music video for the 1989 song. Cher swapped her platinum locks for a huge, black curly wig and wore a sheer black jumpsuit dotted with rhinestones over black lingerie that looked like a replica of the one she wore at the 2010 VMAs. She completed the look with a black leather jacket and thigh-high black leather boots.

Pinterest Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cher gave a heartfelt speech as she accepted the award from Stefani. "I wanted to do what I do since I was four years old, and I've been doing it for 53 years," she said. "I want to thank my mom because when I was really young, my mom said, 'You're not gonna be the smartest, you're not gonna be the prettiest, you're not gonna be the most talented, but you're gonna be special.'" She added, "I've had so much help. I just have to say that I think that luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in."

