A Celebration of Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and More of the Most Gorgeous Model Moms from the W Archives

Top models have never shied away from starting families in tandem with their careers. Candice Swanepoel recently had her first child, Bar Refaeli announced that she's pregnant again; and Gisele Bündchen and Liya Kebede are frequently spotted with their small broods on Instagram and on the red carpet. The daughters of supermodels Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss are even emerging onto the runway in their own right, indicating a changing of the guard, while Amber Valletta and Carolyn Murphy are having renaissances in the fashion industry after starting families. Whether modeling or mothering, these women are never off duty — here, we've rounded up a few of the gorgeous model moms in W's archives. Kids not included.
Cindy Crawford in &quot;Pillow Tweets,&quot; photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine February 2013.
W Magazine
1/21

Cindy Crawford in "Pillow Tweets," photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine February 2013.

2/21

Maye Musk photographed by Matthew Priestley, styled by Carolina Orrico; W magazine May 2016.

3/21

Alessandra Ambrosio in "Perfect 10," photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2014.

4/21

Liya Kebede in "Survival of the Chicest," photographed by Mikael Janssen, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine June 2013.

5/21

Gisele Bündchen in "Hothouse Flower," photographed by Juergen Teller, styled by Jane How; W magazine June 2005.

6/21

Adriana Lima. Photography by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful.

7/21

Natalia Vodianova on the cover of W, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott; August 2006.

Photograph by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, Styled by Edward Enninful; Hair by Cyndia Harvey at Streeters; makeup by Isamaya Ffrench for Tom Ford at Streeters; manicure by Adam Slee for Rimmel London at Streeters. Set design by Andrea Stanley and Emma Roach at Streeters.
8/21

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2017.

9/21

Jourdan Dunn in "Lean Times," photographed by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine June/July 2015.

Stylist: Giovanna Battaglia
10/21

Christy Turlington in "Wonder Woman" photographed by Michael Thompson, styled by Joe Zee; W magazine July 1997.

11/21

Lara Stone in "Novel Romance," photographed by Peter Lindbergh, styled by Sarah Richardson; W magazine November 2015.

Craig McDean
12/21

Model Karolina Kurkova photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, June 2010.

13/21

Carolyn Murphy photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2012.

14/21

Candice Swanepoel in "Perfect 10," photographed by Mario Sorrenti, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine March 2014.

Craig McDean
15/21

Coco Rocha photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2006.

16/21

Amber Valletta photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine September 2008.

17/21

Miranda Kerr in "Pillow Tweets" photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine February 2013.

18/21

Sasha Pivovarova in "Apocalypse Wow," photographed by Peter Lindbergh, styled by Sarah Richardson; W magazine March 2015.

19/21

Karen Elson in "Come As You Are," photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine September 2013.

20/21

Stella Tennant in "The Getaway" photographed by Craig McDean, styled by Alex White; W magazine February 2011.

Thompson Michael
21/21

Natalia Vodianova photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, April 2005.

Keywords

Alessandra AmbrosioCandice SwanepoelGisele BundchenLiya KebedeMothers DayNatalia VodianovaSasha PivovarovaKate MossCarolyn MurphyAmber Valletta