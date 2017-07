Getting Ready With Tracee Ellis Ross Before Rodarte's Paris Show

"They’re just lovely—and they’re LA girls," said Tracee Ellis Ross of Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the designer behind Rodarte ahead of the brand's first ever Paris show. The actress was in the City of Lights for Rodarte's Spring 2018 show, an undeniably lovely collection of feminine frocks topped off with fresh blooms. “Fashion shows are very different now,” mused Ellis Ross, the daughter of Diana Ross , who modeled in the early 90s and was a fashion editor at Mirabella for some time after. “[But] I've never been to couture. I think this might mirror a little bit more what it used to be. I think it's a little more intimate and more about the fashion as opposed to the front row hoopla. This is why I fell in love with fashion: it's really how you wear your soul on the outside of your body.” For the show, the actress donned a a black-and-white Rodarte lace number, paired with a white leather jacket reading 'Rodarte Los Angeles' and a pair of white Louboutin pumps. What's more, she opted to do her own makeup—a rarity in the Hollywood set. Here, a behind the scenes look of how the actress prepared for the fashion show.